Women and youth will decide who will run Türkiye: Kılıçdaroğlu

ANKARA

The votes of the women and youth will be decisive in the May 14 polls, the oppositional presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said, expressing confidence that these two groups will overwhelmingly vote for him in the polls.

“We will win in the first round. I see the crowds attending the rallies. I know the youngsters. It will be women and youth who will be decisive in these polls,” Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the presidential candidate of the six-party Nation Alliance, said in a televised interview on May 11.

“I made my vow to women,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, explaining that he will introduce important social security measures for the housewives and other needy women if elected. “These are the women who suffer most from economic difficulties,” he said.

“Education, health, economy… They all need to be recovered. It is possible to resolve all these policies through rational solutions. This country will breathe a sigh of relief in six months,” he suggested.

A special emphasis will be given to education, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “We will establish such an educational system that all the parents will appreciate.“

Kılıçdaroğlu explained that all these oppositional parties have very qualified human capital to serve the country and resolve problems, stressing “I am aware that I will bear a great responsibility as the president. I have to fulfill it. We will work 24 hours a day with our very qualified cadres.”

Istanbul and Ankara mayors, Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş will also be on board and will work for Türkiye, Kılıçdaroğlu stressed.

Criticizing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over his accusations against him, the presidential candidate said, “They are doing all these unethical things, like printing fake brochures etc. because they see that they are losing.”