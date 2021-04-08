Women adorn Roman designs on clothing, ceramics

  • April 08 2021 07:00:00

Women adorn Roman designs on clothing, ceramics

ADANA-Anadolu Agency
Women adorn Roman designs on clothing, ceramics

Roman-era mosaics are being brought to life in southern Turkey, where an institute is teaching how to apply the ancient designs to a variety of wares, from clothing and jewelry to glass, ceramic and wooden ornaments and accessories.

Mosaics excavated and exhibited in the Çukurova region, now covering the provinces of Adana, Osmaniye and Hatay, serve as the theme for the women training at the art design, jewelry and clothing workshops of the Adana Continuation Institute.

"Rome was one of the most impactful civilizations in Çukurova, so we chose it as our theme," said Seher Coşkun, the institute's chairwoman.

Organizing study visits to museums in Adana, Osmaniye and Hatay to examine the mosaics exhibited there, the women at the institute set to work depicting these patterns on cup sets, jewelry, covers and clothing. So far, they have prepared a collection of approximately 60 pieces.

"We're ambitious in doing this. We plan to have these sold in museums," said Coşkun, adding that they hoped to carry these works to future generations.

culture, history,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

    Rock tombs in ancient Kaunos face extinction threat

  2. Turkey summons China’s ambassador over Twitter posts

    Turkey summons China’s ambassador over Twitter posts

  3. Annexation not an option

    Annexation not an option

  4. Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

    Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

  5. Erdoğan’s talks with top EU officials positive, says Turkish spokesperson

    Erdoğan’s talks with top EU officials positive, says Turkish spokesperson
Recommended
Turkish artist turns waste into ‘post-apocalyptic’ art

Turkish artist turns waste into ‘post-apocalyptic’ art
Digital art center Sahneport opens

Digital art center Sahneport opens
Museum of Anatolian Civilizations turns 100

Museum of Anatolian Civilizations turns 100
Eastern Turkish city becomes hub for migratory birds

Eastern Turkish city becomes hub for migratory birds
NASA photo contest: Turkish lake vs stars in the sky

NASA photo contest: Turkish lake vs stars in the sky
Museums in Turkey’s heartland Anatolia shed light on history

Museums in Turkey’s heartland Anatolia shed light on history
WORLD Iran state TV acknowledges ship attacked in Red Sea

Iran state TV acknowledges ship attacked in Red Sea

An Iranian cargo ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Iranian state television acknowledged on April 7.
ECONOMY Turkeys airports serve 17.7 mln passengers in Q1

Turkey's airports serve 17.7 mln passengers in Q1

The number of air passengers in Turkey - including transit passengers - totaled 17.68 million in the first quarter of 2021, the country's airport authority announced on April 7. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.