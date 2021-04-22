Woman on mission to seek justice for son, husband battles COVID-19

ISTANBUL
Mısra Öz, who came into the limelight for seeking justice for her 9-year-old son and husband, who were killed in a train accident three years ago, is now battling for her life against COVID-19 in a hospital in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district.

“The patient was admitted to the ICU on April 17 with complaints of respiratory distress,” Dr. Ceyhun Solakoğlu stated on April 22, adding that the patient’s health was stable.

The doctor’s statement soon caught the attention of social media, where people posted messages wishing Öz good health.

In a bid to seek justice, Öz took to social media to share posts about her son and husband, after which she soon came into the limelight, winning the support of many people across the country.

Revealing her health condition, on April 12, she tweeted, “I can’t breathe without oxygen support.”

The same day, she posted another tweet with her son’s photo, saying, “this kid’s name is Oğuz Arda. He died in a train massacre. It has been 1,009 days since then. Memorize his face and name.”

In 2018, 25 people, including Öz’s son and her husband, Hakan, died in a train accident in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s Çorlu district.

There is an ongoing trial in Çorlu, seeking jail terms of two to 15 years for some local railway officials.

