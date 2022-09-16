Woman invents ‘assistant glasses’ for visually impaired

Woman invents ‘assistant glasses’ for visually impaired

Beyazıt Şenbük – ISTANBUL
Woman invents ‘assistant glasses’ for visually impaired

A 25-year-old Turkish woman has invented special glasses, named “assistant glasses,” that help visually impaired people to “recognize” people or “identify” objects.

Graduated from the U.S. Brown College, Melis Gökalp, who is working in an international digital health systems company, had written the software of the assistant glasses between 2019 and 2021.

According to Gökalp, the glasses work with a camera on top of them and a headset, which are both connected to a computer system.

The glasses tell the name of an approaching person or the location of an object to the blind via headphones.

“With the help of the sensors, the glasses identify and annouces the objects surrounding the visually impaired person,” Gökalp said.

“On the contrary, the user can ask the glasses to find the location of an object. For example, the user may say, ‘Where are my keys?’ Then the glasses will monitor the surrounding area, detect the location of the keys, and communicate with the user.”

Gökalp also highlighted that the system may tell the colors of all objects the user may ask about.

The company she is working for has produced six prototypes of the glasses and they are all in clinical trials at the Rhode Island Veterans Hospital in the U.S.

Behind all her successes, there lies another success story of another Turkish citizen, the software developer has admitted.

“It was 2008 and I was 11 years old. I read a newspaper article about Can Yeğinsu, who graduated from the law faculty of Harvard University. He made a speech to some 8,000 attendees of the graduation ceremony.”

“After finishing the article, I started dreaming of a successful career ahead. I thought ‘I need to work hard to climb the ladder.’ Then I studied hard and two years later, I ranked first at the high school entrance exam across the country.”

TÜRKIYE Türkiye-US hold Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting

Türkiye-US hold Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

    Fuel prices jump in Kenya after subsidies cut

  2. OTOKAR to provide 90 buses to Czech Republic

    OTOKAR to provide 90 buses to Czech Republic

  3. Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

    Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

  4. Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

    Contemporary Istanbul to host leading galleries, artists

  5. Erdoğan urges end to war in Ukraine ’as soon as possible’

    Erdoğan urges end to war in Ukraine ’as soon as possible’
Recommended
Türkiye-US hold Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting

Türkiye-US hold Strategic Mechanism Dialogue meeting
Gülşen cancels concerts after row over remarks on religious schools

Gülşen cancels concerts after row over remarks on religious schools
The Guardian lists best 10 novels about Türkiye

The Guardian lists best 10 novels about Türkiye
Fortune-telling cafes against law, says expert

Fortune-telling cafes against law, says expert
Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives

Marmara region warming up as new heat wave arrives
Erdoğan urges end to war in Ukraine ’as soon as possible’

Erdoğan urges end to war in Ukraine ’as soon as possible’
WORLD US judge appoints ’special master’ in Trump document case

US judge appoints ’special master’ in Trump document case

A US judge on Thursday named an independent arbiter to sort through thousands of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate and determine if any of them are protected by executive privilege.
ECONOMY EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye

EBRD supports green, low carbon investments in Türkiye

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending up to €50 million in financing to Yapı Kredi Leasing to expand financing opportunities for borrowers committed to green investments and mitigating climate risks.
SPORTS Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Female wrestler becomes world champion second time

Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar Yiğit has gained her second world championship in her career after defeating her Egyptian opponent Samar Amer İbrahim Hamza in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.