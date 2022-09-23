Woman cuts hair at Istanbul protest for Iran’s Amini

Woman cuts hair at Istanbul protest for Iran’s Amini

ISTANBUL
Woman cuts hair at Istanbul protest for Iran’s Amini

A woman cut her hair on Sept. 21 as dozens of others cheered at a protest held outside Tehran’s Istanbul consulate in solidarity with Mahsa Amini, whose death in Iranian custody sparked mass unrest.

Turkish and Iranian women outside the consulate brandished portraits of 22-year-old Amini, who died last week after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing a headscarf in an “improper” way.

“We are all Mahsa Amini,” read one banner.

“Iranian women’s fight for freedom is our own fight. Long live our international solidarity!” another said.

Nasibe Samsaei, the Iranian woman who cut her hair outside the consulate, was following the example of other women who have joined protests across Iran, in which at least eight have died, according to official figures and human rights groups.

“I couldn’t live in Iran. I couldn’t live as a woman, I couldn’t live as an athlete,” stated a woman who said she came to Türkiye after she was prevented from doing sports in Iran. “They killed our sister at 22 because she wanted to dress just like us.”

“A 22-year-old girl was killed because her hair appeared. As an Iranian woman, I want freedom for all of us,” said Yasemin Ceşmini, another woman who migrated to Türkiye as she was pressured in Iran.

Rüya Kurtuluş from the women’s rights organization leading the protest made a speech in front of the consulate.

“We women all over the world burn inside as Iran’s streets have been burning for days.”

Several other Turkish women rights’ activists cut their hair in messages posted on Twitter.

“The women who resist in Iran will never walk alone,” one of the Twitter posts said.

A large police force was deployed outside the consulate, but the protest ended peacefully, according to an AFP photographer.

Iran has a large diaspora in Türkiye, which was estimated at 120,000 people in 2021.

A rights group said two more protesters were killed, raising the toll to six as public anger has flared in Iran since the authorities announced the death of Amini.

TÜRKIYE CHP leader to pay visit to US in October

CHP leader to pay visit to US in October
MOST POPULAR

  1. European supermarkets turning to Türkiye for food supplies

    European supermarkets turning to Türkiye for food supplies

  2. Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

    Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

  3. Some 12 caught in assassination of Serbian gang leader

    Some 12 caught in assassination of Serbian gang leader

  4. Aviation chiefs warn of prolonged ticket price pain

    Aviation chiefs warn of prolonged ticket price pain

  5. Contact lenses to replace screens: Experts

    Contact lenses to replace screens: Experts
Recommended
CHP leader to pay visit to US in October

CHP leader to pay visit to US in October
Turkish FM calls on OIC members to support Turkish Cyprus

Turkish FM calls on OIC members to support Turkish Cyprus
EU invites Türkiye, UK, Ukraine to European Community summit

EU invites Türkiye, UK, Ukraine to European Community summit
Contact lenses to replace screens: Experts

Contact lenses to replace screens: Experts
Some 12 caught in assassination of Serbian gang leader

Some 12 caught in assassination of Serbian gang leader
Gastronomy festival kicks off in Bursa

Gastronomy festival kicks off in Bursa
WORLD Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women

Chinese man gets 24 years for brutal group attack on women

A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail Friday for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

Türkiye’s gas storage almost full, says energy minister

Türkiye’s gas storage is almost full and there is no problem regarding energy production, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.