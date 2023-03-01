Wizz Air suspend flights to Moldova

Wizz Air suspend flights to Moldova

BUDAPEST
Wizz Air suspend flights to Moldova

Alamy Photo

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air announced on Feb. 27 it would suspend all its flights to and from Moldova due to security concerns linked to growing tensions with Russia.

“Due to recent developments and the high, though not imminent, risk in the country’s airspace, Wizz Air has taken the difficult but responsible decision to suspend all its flights to Chisinau as of March 14,” the group said in a statement.

Moldova, a pro-European republic of 2.6 million people located between Romania and Ukraine, has feared that it could be Moscow’s next target ever since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine a year ago.

In recent weeks the EU-candidate nation has reported “attempts at destabilization.”

Its territory has been hit by debris from the war in Ukraine several times and Moldova has occasionally shut down its own airspace during the Ukraine conflict.

Moldova has also suffered energy blackouts after Ukraine stopped exporting electricity because of Russian airstrikes on critical infrastructure.

But Wizz Air is the first airline to announce such a suspension of flights.

Moldova’s Infrastructure Ministry said it regretted Wizz Air’s decision, assuring in a statement that flights, “which respect a number of procedures, could be carried out safely.”

The Romanian national airline Tarom, Air Moldova, and Turkish Airlines continue to fly to the Moldovan capital.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster
LATEST NEWS

  1. Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

    Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

  2. FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

    FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

  3. Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote

    Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote

  4. Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85

    Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85

  5. Finland moves closer to joining NATO without Sweden

    Finland moves closer to joining NATO without Sweden
Recommended
White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban
Turkish economy grew 5.6 percent in 2022, data show

Turkish economy grew 5.6 percent in 2022, data show
Union Pacific will replace rail CEO

Union Pacific will replace rail CEO
UN treaty a must to cut global plastic use: Experts

UN treaty a must to cut global plastic use: Experts
Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January

Türkiye’s exports hit $19.4 bln in January
Huawei dominates mobile tech fair

Huawei dominates mobile tech fair
WORLD FBI director says Covid most likely caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday his agency believes the Covid-19 pandemic was "most likely" caused by an incident in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

ECONOMY White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

The White House on Feb. 27 gave federal agencies 30 days to purge Chinese-owned video-snippet sharing app TikTok from all government-issued devices, setting a deadline to comply with a ban ordered by the U.S. Congress.

SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.