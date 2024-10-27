Erdoğan says Israel attempts to ignite regional war

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Israel of attempting to provoke a regional conflict after its warplanes hit several military targets in Iran in retaliation for a ballistic missile earlier this month.

"I extend my best wishes to our neighbor Iran and the Iranian government, which were the target of Israeli aggression last night," Erdoğan said at an event in the southern city of Hatay on Oct. 26.

The president condemned Israel's military operations, denouncing Western nations for supporting its actions.

"The Zionist Israeli government is attempting to ignite a regional conflict. It is crucial not to fall into the trap set by Israel and its supporters," he said.

"With this mindset, Israel will achieve nothing. We expect their wrath from Allah."

Meanwhile, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry also released a statement condemning Israel’s airstrikes.

The ministry accused Israel of "committing genocide in Gaza," preparing to annex the West Bank and engaging in attacks on civilians in Lebanon, actions it said were edging the region toward a broader conflict.

"Ending the terrorism created by Israel in the region has become a historic duty in terms of establishing international security and peace," the statement read.

It called on the global community to take immediate action to prevent further escalation and urged the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt military actions.

Türkiye reiterated its desire to avoid more violence, with the ministry urging regional and global actors to adopt "a rational and sensible attitude" to reestablish peace in the Middle East.

Earlier in the day, Israel carried out air strikes against military sites in Iran in response to Tehran's missile attack on Oct. 1, itself a retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

At least four Iranian soldiers were killed in the attack which Iran said caused "limited damage" to a few radar systems.

The Israeli military has warned Tehran against responding.

Iranian officials and media have since downplayed the Israeli strikes, highlighting Iran's defensive capabilities but issued no vows of a direct response.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian paid tribute to the killed soldiers, hailing their efforts in "defending their land without fear."

For his part, the Islamic republic's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Israel's attack "should neither be exaggerated nor minimized."

Israel "should understand the strength, will, and initiative of the Iranian nation and youth," he said in a post on X.