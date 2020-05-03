With nowhere to go, some people sleep in parks during Turkey’s lockdowns

  • May 03 2020 18:47:00

Fevzi Kızılkoyun - ANKARA
While millions in Turkey lock themselves in their homes in line with the country’s measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19, some people in Turkey are living in parks during the country’s full-on lockdowns.

Turkey imposed a three-day curfew in 31 provinces beginning on April 30 midnight until last night in an effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mehmet Kurtar, an electrician from the southeastern province of Adıyaman, had come to the capital Ankara for a brief work, but was unable to travel back home due to a ban on inter-city travels as Turkey ramped up measures against the coronavirus.

And he consequentially got stuck in Ankara after bus services were cancelled.

He had little money that could allow him to stay in a hotel for 10 days only. Now, he is seeking help from authorities.

İlhan Başer is living in a park because he has no place to go after he left his house due to an argument he had with his wife.

Ali Özden was about to return to Germany when the suspension of international flights began, getting stranded in Turkey.

Özden, who stayed in a hotel for a long time, started living on the streets after the hotel closed due to COVID-19 measures.

His only wish is to return to Germany.

Throughout the three-day curfew in Turkey, police forces strictly inspected and monitored city parks.

Turkey imposed the third weekend lockdown, with the most recent one beginning on May 1 and ending in the early hours of May 4.

The first curfew was declared on April 11-12 and was followed by another one last week. Some of the weekend lockdowns were extended into preceding weekdays which coincided with national holidays.

