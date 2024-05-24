With little to buy, Cubans abroad send home food, not money

With little to buy, Cubans abroad send home food, not money

HAVANA
With little to buy, Cubans abroad send home food, not money

Maria Paez feels relieved after receiving a package of food items including eggs, ham, and yogurt from her children in Miami, bought online and shipped to Havana.

These days, with a severe economic crisis and food shortages, Cubans abroad increasingly prefer to send care packages to family back home, rather than cash transfers.

"Receiving these types of products is a relief for us" and, "in terms of spending money, the savings are substantial," Paez told AFP.

"Receiving eggs is very important" because "it is a guaranteed breakfast," added Paez.

In total, she received 18 products, a lifeline in Cuba which is facing its worst economic crisis in three decades, with shortages of food, medicine and fuel.

After several years of double-digit inflation, a carton of 30 eggs now costs 3,300 pesos ($27,50) on the communist island, where the average salary is 4,800 pesos.

Cuba's bleak economic circumstances have pushed some 5 percent of the population to flee in recent years.

Online stores offering the delivery of essential products to Cuba have flourished as demand rises.

Most are based in the United States, home to two million Cubans, but they have also cropped up in Mexico, Canada, and Spain.

Every day dozens of delivery vans and private vehicles can be seen on the streets of Cuba distributing packages of food items that are in short supply, or whose prices have skyrocketed since the government authorized private-owned stores in 2021.

At one such delivery service in the U.S. city of Hialeah, near Miami, which has a large Cuban population, Luis Manuel Mendez told AFP he sends food, medicine and school supplies to the two children he left behind when he emigrated a year-and-a-half ago.

"Things in Cuba are very expensive," so "it is much more feasible to buy it here and send it," said Mendez.

His children "don't want money, what they want is for me to send them basic necessities."

Nearby, there is a constant stream of people carrying bags to another agency which coordinates the sending of food packages to Cuba.

Maribel Ruiz, 62, said she helps out an aunt and cousins back home.

"The problem is that you send the money, but there is nothing to buy in the stores there. You have to send them packages of medicine, food, clothes, everything."

Cuba has been battling sky-high inflation and shortages since the pandemic, which hit tourism hard, plus a tightening of U.S. sanctions in 2021, combined with structural weaknesses in the economy.

According to the Havana Consulting Group, based in Miami, remittances from the United States to Cuba reached a record $3.7 billion in 2019, becoming the country's second source of income after the export of medical services, and above tourism.

Cuban economist Emilio Morales, who chairs the consultancy, said this figure has since dropped "from $2 billion in 2022 to $1,9 billion in 2023."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pandemic agreement talks end without a deal

Pandemic agreement talks end without a deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pandemic agreement talks end without a deal

    Pandemic agreement talks end without a deal

  2. More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

    More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

  3. Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

    Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

  4. G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

    G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

  5. Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

    Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting
Recommended
US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

US data deal blow to rate cut hopes
Türkiye welcomed over 10 mln foreign tourists in 4 months

Türkiye welcomed over 10 mln foreign tourists in 4 months
Tight monetary policy to continue: Karahan

Tight monetary policy to continue: Karahan
‘Construction sector makes weak start to second quarter’

‘Construction sector makes weak start to second quarter’
Japan inflation slows to 2.2 percent in April

Japan inflation slows to 2.2 percent in April
One out of three Lebanese poverty-stricken: World Bank

One out of three Lebanese poverty-stricken: World Bank
WORLD Pandemic agreement talks end without a deal

Pandemic agreement talks end without a deal

Negotiations on a landmark global agreement on handling future pandemics ended Friday without a deal — though countries said they wanted to keep pushing for an accord.

ECONOMY US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

Markets fell in Asia and Europe on May 23 , tracking a sell-off on Wall Street sparked by a string of better-than-expected U.S. data that added to worries the Federal Reserve will hold off on cutting interest rates this year.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿