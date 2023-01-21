Winter break begins for nearly 19 million students

Winter break begins for nearly 19 million students

ISTANBUL
Winter break begins for nearly 19 million students

Nearly 19 million students in Türkiye, studying in preschools, primary, secondary and high schools, have begun their two-week half-term break after completing their first semester and receiving their mid-term report cards on Jan. 20.

The first semester of the 2022-2023 academic year started on Sept. 12, 2022, and students and teachers will return to classes on Feb. 6.

Expanding the scope of the summer school organized last year, the Education Ministry also opened free courses during the winter break for the first time.

Comprehensive courses will be offered with innovative learning approaches in four areas comprising science, art, mathematics and English.

Both students and teachers will be able to benefit from these courses.

Turkish,

WORLD Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention

Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention

    Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention

  2. Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister

    Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister

  3. Search for Tibet avalanche survivors ends, 28 dead

    Search for Tibet avalanche survivors ends, 28 dead

  4. US designates Russia's Wagner military group an intl 'criminal organization'

    US designates Russia's Wagner military group an intl 'criminal organization'

  5. Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine

    Allies fail to agree on heavy tanks sought by Ukraine
Recommended
Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over Stockholms permission for Quran burning

Türkiye summons Swedish envoy over Stockholm's permission for Quran burning
5 Iraqis killed in armed attack in Mardin en route to hospital

5 Iraqis killed in armed attack in Mardin en route to hospital
Warm winter forcing ski resorts to produce artificial snow

Warm winter forcing ski resorts to produce artificial snow
Greece violating treaties by arming Aegean islands: Erdoğan

Greece violating treaties by arming Aegean islands: Erdoğan
Opposition alliance to meet on Jan 26 for talks

Opposition alliance to meet on Jan 26 for talks
Türkiye slams The Economist over Erdoğan cover

Türkiye slams The Economist over Erdoğan cover
WORLD Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention

Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention

A judge in Romania has granted a request to extend by another 30 days the arrest of Andrew Tate, the social media personality who was detained in the country on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape, an official said on Jan. 20. 
ECONOMY Netflix soars to 230 mln subscribers, co-founder steps down

Netflix soars to 230 mln subscribers, co-founder steps down

U.S. streaming giant Netflix ended last year with more than 230 million global subscribers, it said on Jan. 19, beating analysts’ expectations as hits such as “Wednesday” and “Harry & Meghan” enticed new viewers.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Alperen Şengün fails to avoid Rockets loss in career match

Turkish center Alperen Şengün had the best performance of his young career against the Los Angeles Lakers yesterday, posting a career-best 33 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks for the Houston Rockets, but failed to prevent a 140-132 loss.