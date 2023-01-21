Winter break begins for nearly 19 million students

ISTANBUL

Nearly 19 million students in Türkiye, studying in preschools, primary, secondary and high schools, have begun their two-week half-term break after completing their first semester and receiving their mid-term report cards on Jan. 20.

The first semester of the 2022-2023 academic year started on Sept. 12, 2022, and students and teachers will return to classes on Feb. 6.

Expanding the scope of the summer school organized last year, the Education Ministry also opened free courses during the winter break for the first time.

Comprehensive courses will be offered with innovative learning approaches in four areas comprising science, art, mathematics and English.

Both students and teachers will be able to benefit from these courses.