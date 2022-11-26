Winner scoops $10 mln in largest jackpot of 2022

Winner scoops $10 mln in largest jackpot of 2022

ANKARA
Winner scoops $10 mln in largest jackpot of 2022

The winner of 187 million Turkish Liras ($10 million], the largest jackpot ever awarded in this year’s national lottery, has received the cheque.

“Süper Loto” is a game of chance, drawn three days a week.

In the Nov. 13 draw, the big award, a total of 187,594,521 liras, hit a ticket played in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Fethiye district.

The winner, on Nov. 24, did not appear on cameras but obtained the prize cheque via a provincial manager of a bank.

One fills six numbers out of 60 numbers in a “Süper Loto ticket” by himself or herself or with the help of a machine. If the jackpot hits the six numbers on the ticket, one wins the big prize, formed due to the money earned by the number of tickets played.

In case the jackpot does not hit, the prize transfers to the next draw.

super loto,

WORLD Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at Chinas zero-Covid policy

Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at China's zero-Covid policy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city

    Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city

  2. Police raids across Europe hit 'high-risk' crime group

    Police raids across Europe hit 'high-risk' crime group

  3. Kanye West hints at another presidential run

    Kanye West hints at another presidential run

  4. Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at China's zero-Covid policy

    Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at China's zero-Covid policy

  5. Turkish central bank cuts rates

    Turkish central bank cuts rates
Recommended
Police bust record amount of methamphetamine

Police bust record amount of methamphetamine
Female officers train men on violence against women

Female officers train men on violence against women
Two arrested in ‘dog abuse’ investigation in Konya

Two arrested in ‘dog abuse’ investigation in Konya
Women’s safety is the gateway to achieve equality: Op-ed

Women’s safety is the gateway to achieve equality: Op-ed
Erdoğan slams world’s silence over terror attacks

Erdoğan slams 'world’s silence' over terror attacks
4 out of 10 women subjected to physical violence

4 out of 10 women subjected to physical violence
WORLD Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at Chinas zero-Covid policy

Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at China's zero-Covid policy

A deadly fire in China's northwest Xinjiang region has spurred an outpouring of anger at the country's zero-Covid policy, as Beijing fights growing public fatigue over its hardline approach to containing the coronavirus.
ECONOMY Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.
SPORTS World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messis Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.