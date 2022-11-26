Winner scoops $10 mln in largest jackpot of 2022

ANKARA

The winner of 187 million Turkish Liras ($10 million], the largest jackpot ever awarded in this year’s national lottery, has received the cheque.

“Süper Loto” is a game of chance, drawn three days a week.

In the Nov. 13 draw, the big award, a total of 187,594,521 liras, hit a ticket played in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Fethiye district.

The winner, on Nov. 24, did not appear on cameras but obtained the prize cheque via a provincial manager of a bank.

One fills six numbers out of 60 numbers in a “Süper Loto ticket” by himself or herself or with the help of a machine. If the jackpot hits the six numbers on the ticket, one wins the big prize, formed due to the money earned by the number of tickets played.

In case the jackpot does not hit, the prize transfers to the next draw.