Winner of New Year’s Eve lottery gets cheque

  • January 07 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The first winner of the 120 million Turkish Lira ($8.7 million) jackpot that bought a quarter ticket in the New Year’s Eve special draw has received the cheque.

The identity of the person who hit the jackpot of 30 million Turkish Liras ($2.17 million) was not disclosed, but they reportedly live in the Aegean province of İzmir. The jackpot was won by a quarter ticket with the number 9876066, but the other quarter tickets were not sold.

While the person’s check was handed over to an empoweree bank official by the representative of Sisal Şans, the company that carries out the National Lottery draws, the prizes of the unsold quarter tickets were transferred to the public as revenue share.

“We congratulate our lucky winner who won the 30 million Turkish Liras prize with the quarter ticket he/she bought from İzmir’s Konak [district]. We are very happy to give a chance for everyone,” said the representative of the company.

