Wind takes center stage in Türkiye’s industrial and energy strategy

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s wind energy sector has rapidly become a cornerstone of both the country’s energy transition and its industrial strategy, driven by rising installed capacity, domestic manufacturing and strong policy support.

According to the Global Wind Energy Council’s Global Wind Report 2026, Türkiye’s installed wind capacity reached nearly 16 gigawatts by January 2026, following a record addition of 2.1 gigawatts in 2025. With robust growth in Germany and Türkiye, Europe added a total of 19.1 gigawatts of new wind capacity, marking a 16 per cent year-on-year increase. The report also highlighted that Türkiye’s combined installed wind and solar capacity has surpassed 40 gigawatts.

The government’s target of achieving 120 gigawatts of wind and solar capacity by 2035 requires the annual addition of 2 to 2.5 gigawatts of wind power. Marmara and Aegean regions have emerged as hubs for wind equipment manufacturing and installation, while regulatory reforms have made investment processes more predictable, accelerating sectoral momentum.

These developments strategically support Türkiye’s rising electricity demand, energy security needs and the strengthening of domestic industrial capacity. The country also aims to expand equipment exports to Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East. Preparations to host the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP31) further underline Türkiye’s growing role in climate diplomacy.

Türkiye is positioning itself not only as a market with expanding capacity but also as a production center where international manufacturers and the domestic industry integrate. Investments by global companies such as Nordex and Goldwind are reinforcing localisation and technology development.

Growth in wind energy is advancing alongside hybrid projects integrated with storage technologies. Around 15–16 gigawatts of storage-integrated wind projects have already been pre-licensed, with the Göktepe Wind Power Plant planning a 132 megawatt-hour battery system, signaling the rise of large-scale storage applications.

Offshore wind energy is also part of Türkiye’s long-term strategy, with a target of 5 gigawatts by 2035. Much of this potential is considered suitable for floating turbine technology. Updated support mechanisms and competitive tenders are expected to sustain sectoral growth, consolidating wind energy’s strategic role in Türkiye’s energy transformation.