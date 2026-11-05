Willis and Moore’s daughter speaks out against online bullying

Willis and Moore’s daughter speaks out against online bullying

LOS ANGELES
Willis and Moore’s daughter speaks out against online bullying

Tallulah Willis shared a video showing screenshots of hurtful remarks posted about her appearance.

Actress Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Hollywood stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has spoken out against cruel comments about her appearance on social media, saying the abuse reminds her of her past struggle with disordered eating.


The 32-year-old shared a video on Instagram on Nov. 2 showing screenshots of hurtful remarks posted about her appearance. Some users described her as unattractive and suggested she had a medical condition, while others used insulting language to mock her looks.


“People seem shocked — genuinely — when I share my experience being called ‘medically disfigured’ or ‘something to fear,’” Willis wrote in the post. She said that although she rarely reads such comments, encountering them brings back memories of a difficult period in her life.


“When I do, I remember why I almost starved to death after a lifetime of disordered eating,” she said.


Willis, who has previously spoken publicly about her struggles with an eating disorder, said she takes pride in choosing kindness despite the treatment she receives online.


She also stressed that people who openly share their personal struggles and vulnerabilities are not protected from online abuse.


“I just hope to share with you all the realities that someone who has been unstoppably vulnerable in sharing their ups and downs still gets treated like this on certain corners of the internet,” she wrote, adding that she was far from being what the comments described.

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