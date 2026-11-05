British adventurer completes 28-year walk around the world

LONDON

Karl Bushby was greeted by his mother outside the family home he left in 1998 upon his return after a 28-year journey around the world.

A British adventurer has returned to his family home in northern England after completing a 28-year journey around the world on foot, covering 50,000 kilometers across four continents and 30 countries.



Karl Bushby, 57, was greeted by his tearful mother, Angela, on Nov. 1 outside the house he left in 1998. A banner reading “Welcome Home Son” marked his return after nearly three decades.



Bushby began his journey in Punta Arenas, Chile, on Nov. 1, 1998, when he was 29. He vowed not to return home until he had completed the entire route without using any form of motorized transport. His journey involved crossing shifting ice over the Bering Strait and swimming across the Caspian Sea and the English Channel.



“What started as an adventure turned into a 28-year journey,” Bushby said, thanking the countless strangers, communities and even governments that helped him along the way. “I didn’t do this alone. There was a big team. The biggest team. Earth.”



The idea originated with a birthday card from his father, Keith, an army veteran, who recalled a debate between two special forces soldiers about whether it was possible to walk from London to New York via the Bering land bridge.



Bushby initially estimated the journey would take around five years, later acknowledging that it could take more than 12. However, unexpected obstacles extended it to almost three decades. The 2008 financial crisis affected sponsorship funding, the COVID-19 pandemic halted progress and visa restrictions repeatedly delayed his route.



His journey was also marked by life-threatening incidents. In 2001, he navigated the dangerous Darién Gap between South and Central America, avoiding areas affected by armed conflict. He was later detained for 18 days after crossing a restricted border zone in Panama.



In 2006, Bushby and American adventurer Dimitry Kieffer attempted to cross the 90-kilometer Bering Strait. After being airlifted to safety, they resumed the crossing, facing freezing waters, a polar bear encounter and the loss of supplies. Although they completed the crossing, both were subsequently jailed in Russia for entering the country illegally.



Visa difficulties and harsh weather conditions meant it took Bushby almost 10 years to travel through Russia.