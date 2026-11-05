Second rare American bird recorded in Antalya

ANTALYA

A second rare bird was spotted at the exact same location on Nov 3.

Birdwatchers focus their attention on the southern province of Antalya once again following the sighting of a second Buff-breasted Sandpiper in the same area where the rare American species was first recorded in Türkiye last month.



Birdwatcher Ali Çobanoğlu captured images of the two Buff-breasted Sandpipers as they feed and rest near the mouth of the Manavgat River, where it empties into the Mediterranean Sea.



The first Buff-breasted Sandpiper was initially spotted in the area by a Dutch birdwatcher, triggering excitement among Türkiye’s birdwatching community. Following the first-ever record of the species in the country, birdwatchers from several provinces travelled to Manavgat in hopes of seeing the rare visitor.



On Nov. 3, a second bird was spotted at the exact same location, allowing Çobanoğlu to capture both together in a single photograph.



Veterinarian Gökçe Coşkun from the Antalya Birdwatching Community calls the sighting of Türkiye’s second Buff-breasted Sandpiper a significant milestone for local wildlife tracking.



“This shows that Türkiye is of great importance for wildlife along migratory routes. It once again highlights the value of natural habitats,” Coşkun said.



The species normally migrates between North and South America, covering approximately 10,000 kilometers, Coşkun said.



“Although its usual migration route is between North and South America, there have also been rare records of this species in Europe and Asia. Its appearance in Türkiye is therefore particularly important for birdwatching,” she said.



Coşkun said the species had been recorded in Cyprus before appearing in Türkiye, with two individuals spotted at separate locations on the island.



The subsequent sighting at the mouth of the Manavgat River by a Dutch birdwatcher became a major talking point among birdwatchers in Türkiye, she added.



Birdwatchers from across Türkiye have traveled to Antalya to observe the rare species, Coşkun said, adding that interest continued to grow after the second bird was spotted.



The two Sandpipers are currently feeding and resting near the river mouth as they prepare to continue their migration, she said.



Their presence in the area has once again highlighted the importance of the Manavgat River delta for migratory birds. Wetlands, coastal plains and open landscapes provide essential feeding and resting grounds for birds undertaking long-distance migrations.