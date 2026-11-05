Antalya artist creates Italy’s grand prize

ANTALYA

Süleyman Sarı created a portrait of Seneca measuring 42 by 32 centimeters, using 28,400 natural pebbles.

Antalya-based pebble artist Süleyman Sarı has created the grand prize for an international event in Italy using 28,400 natural pebbles, producing a portrait of Roman philosopher Seneca over five months.



Sarı, who has been working with natural pebbles for 34 years, began his relationship with stones during his childhood apprenticeship.



He collects pebbles from beaches and creates artworks without altering their natural structure or color.



Working in a studio he set up at home, the artist carefully places tiny stones by hand to produce detailed pictures. His works have been exhibited in various cities across Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, attracting international attention.



Sarı and his wife, Nejla Sarı, were invited to the Lucius Annaeus Seneca Contemporary Literature International Academic Awards ceremony, organized by the Academy of Arts and Philosophical Sciences in the Italian city of Bari.



For the event, Sarı was commissioned to design the grand prize. He created a portrait of Seneca measuring 42 by 32 centimeters, using 28,400 natural pebbles.



The couple attended the ceremony, where artists, academics and philosophers from several countries gathered. Sarı presented the grand prize to its recipient, while four other works he had brought to Italy were exhibited at a historic castle in Bari.



During the ceremony, Sarı also received the “Premio Metamorfosi Creativa” (Creative Metamorphosis Award) from academy president Massimo Massa.



“I had to work very meticulously because I wanted to introduce my art to the world. The work, which took me five months to complete, attracted great interest from art lovers in Italy,” Sarı told Anadolu Agency.



He said his technique, which he developed himself, involves using pebbles measuring between one and three millimeters.



“I explained how I developed this technique and how I wanted to share it with the world. I was very pleased with the interest shown in my works. Presenting the award to the artist who won the grand prize was also a particular source of pride for me. I was deeply honored to represent Türkiye as a Turkish artist,” he said.



Sarı added that he prepares certificates for each artwork, documenting the number of stones used and the characteristics of the piece to establish its authenticity.



Describing patience as essential to his art, he said he spent 13 months completing a painting of a wild horse using 170,000 pebbles. His “Mythological Mediterranean Gods” series also features works made with approximately 60,000 to 62,000 natural stones each.