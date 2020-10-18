Wildlife park treats more than 550 wild animals amid pandemic

  • October 18 2020 15:52:00

Wildlife park treats more than 550 wild animals amid pandemic

KOCAELİ
Wildlife park treats more than 550 wild animals amid pandemic

Nearly 600 wild animals, including 168 bird species, were treated in the first nine months of the year in a rehabilitation center located in Kocaeli’s Ormanya, Europe’s largest wildlife park, according to the statement made by the metropolitan municipality.

In the center, where many surgeries and treatments were performed during the pandemic process, 579 wild animals, including 168 bird species, were treated in the first nine months of the year.

Officials say they also check all visitors’ temperatures and that they are wearing face masks upon entrance, adding that those without an appropriate face mask or covering would not be permitted onto park grounds.

Disinfectant dispensers have also been placed throughout the premises to encourage visitors to practice good hygiene.

The park hosted local nature enthusiasts, as well as tourists from Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Russia, and France.

It was reported that Ormanya was also included in the priority route of thousands of tours organized by tourism agencies.

Established in 2018 over an area spanning 4,000 decades, Ormanya hosts a zoo, wildlife rehabilitation center, 26 kilometers of hiking and biking trails, as well as designated camping, tent and caravan areas.

The park even offers nature-themed courses for children.

From horses, alpacas, deer and antelopes to birds such as ducks, swans and peacocks, as well as reptiles like snakes or iguanas, the park is home to a rich amount of biodiversity.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will not stay silent to Armenia's attacks in Azerbaijan: Ministry

    Turkey will not stay silent to Armenia's attacks in Azerbaijan: Ministry

  2. On ship, Turkish leader announces 85 bln cubic metres of additional gas find

    On ship, Turkish leader announces 85 bln cubic metres of additional gas find

  3. Turkish Cypriots to determine leader in neck-and-neck election

    Turkish Cypriots to determine leader in neck-and-neck election

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Turkey to introduce new virus measures

    Turkey to introduce new virus measures
Recommended
Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan
Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons

Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons
Funeral of ruling AKP lawmaker to take place on Oct 22

Funeral of ruling AKP lawmaker to take place on Oct 22
Endangered coral field transported to another location in Marmara Sea

Endangered coral field transported to another location in Marmara Sea
Presidency submits budget motion to parliament

Presidency submits budget motion to parliament
Turkey to introduce new virus measures

Turkey to introduce new virus measures
WORLD UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections

UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections

A decade-long U.N. arms embargo on Iran that barred it from purchasing foreign weapons like tanks and fighter jets expired on Oct. 18 as planned under its nuclear deal with world powers, despite objections from the United States.
ECONOMY Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households needs for 25 years

Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households' needs for 25 years

Turkey's giant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea revised to 405 billion cubic meters (bcm) with the new 85 bcm of reserves in the Sakarya gas field taken into account could meet 100 percent of the natural gas consumption of 14 million Turkish households for about 25 years.
SPORTS Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

A Turkish basketball head coach in France, Erman Kunter tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Oct. 17.