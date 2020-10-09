Wildfires spread to districts of southern province of Hatay

HATAY

A massive fire that had broken out on the forestlands in the southern province of Hatay has spread to two neighborhoods of the Belen and İskenderun districts, with hundreds of people told to evacuate their houses on Oct. 9.

“The fire had started on the forestland in Belen where firefighters came immediately. However, in a short time, it spread to houses and warehouses in the Sarıçıkmazı and Sekere neighborhoods,” said a local.

Due to the danger, officials have closed the road between Belen and İskenderun.

Firefighter crews, 50 fire trucks, two tanker planes, two helicopters, three bulldozers, dozens of vehicles, and a total of 300 personnel throughout the province participated in an effort to extinguish the fire.

“There are six building complexes in the area. The fire threatens the settlements, so we have evacuated the residents as a precaution,” said İhsan Sönmez, the muhtar (local head) of Sarıçıkmazı.

According to Sönmez, the winds not only led the fire to spread but also knocked over electric poles, sparking more fire.

“With the grace of God, we have no casualties so far, but three cars caught fire,” added the local head.