Wildfires scorch over 10,000 acres across 5 cities

İZMİR

Over the past few days, wildfires have devastated over 10,000 acres of land across five cities in Türkiye, causing widespread destruction and highlighting the severe risk posed by ongoing high temperatures and strong winds.

In the Bergama region of the western province of İzmir, a fire broke out around 3 p.m. on July 16.

Prompted by the rising smoke, local authorities dispatched eight planes, 19 helicopters, 50 land vehicles, 10 water supply vehicles and four bulldozers to combat the flames. Despite concerted efforts, the blaze spread rapidly.

The fire was finally brought under control after 23 hours of intense aerial and ground intervention but had consumed approximately 70 hectares of land in the Caneli district of neighboring city Denizli before being tamed.

It is believed to have been ignited by a lightning strike.

In another incident, a fire in Çanakkale Bayramiç on July 15 was subdued the next day. The fire damaged 1,000 acres of forest and 2,000 acres of agricultural land. Similarly, in Altıeylül, Balıkesir, a fire that raged for 11 hours, burning 1,000 hectares of land.

Manisa Soma also saw a forest fire starting at noon on July 15, which took more than a day to be held under control. This blaze destroyed 70 hectares of forest and numerous animals perished.

Istanbulites advised to stay indoors

The current fires are a stark reminder of the ongoing risk, exacerbated by unusually high temperatures. According to weather expert Orhan Şen, the felt temperature in Istanbul is expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius, and citizens are advised to stay indoors. Humidity levels are also predicted to remain high until the beginning of the week.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service issued a warning that temperatures will be 4-8 degrees above seasonal norms in several regions, including the Marmara, Aegean, Mediterranean and Black Sea regions. Other regions will see temperatures 3-5 degrees above normal. Humidity will remain high in Istanbul, with temperatures ranging between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Precipitation is expected in the Eastern Black Sea region over the weekend, potentially leading to thunderstorms. Northern areas such as Erzincan, Erzurum, Gümüşhane, Bayburt, Kars, Ağrı and Artvin are also likely to experience thunderstorms, according to local authorities.

Authorities underline the urgent need for vigilance and preparedness as the region grapples with unusual climatic conditions.