Wildfires reaching Turkish power plant put out, cooling continues

  • August 05 2021 08:58:00

MUĞLA
A thermal power plant and its surrounding town on the Aegean Sea were being evacuated on Aug. 4 as a deadly wildfire that has ravaged Turkey for the past week engulfed its outer edge.

Turkey has taken all necessary precautions to prevent any loss of life at the scene of a fire near the plant, the country’s communications director said early Thursday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Fahrettin Altun said all personnel at the Kemerköy Thermal Power Plant in Türkevleri district have been evacuated as part of safety measures.

Emergency response teams continue to take all necessary safety measures with inspection and cooling processes at the power plant site, he added. Altun said the teams will continue cooling work from air and land in the region in the morning.The blaze has reached the perimeter of the plant, with efforts to douse the fire being hindered by strong winds in the region.

Flammable and explosive materials have also been removed from the plant.

Water tankers and fire trucks have been stationed at the plant in case the fire spreads further towards the main building.

More than 180 wildfires have scorched huge swathes of forest and killed eight people since breaking out along almost the entire perimeter of Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.

The European Union’s satellite monitoring service said their "radiative power" - a measure of the fires’ intensity - "has reached unprecedented values in the entire dataset, which goes back to 2003".

Turkey’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said temperatures in the Aegean city of Marmaris reached an all-time record of 45.5 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Farenheit) this week.

"We are fighting a very serious war," the minister told reporters. "I urge everyone to be patient."

At least 150 houses were destroyed by a raging fire that surrounded a monastery and a dozen villages on the Greek island of Evia on Aug. 4, one of over 100 blazes burning in the country.

