Blazes surge across Türkiye as firefighting efforts persist

TEKIRDAG

Firefighters continue to battle relentless forest fires sweeping across multiple provinces, fueled by fierce winds, scorching temperatures and parched vegetation.

In the northern province of Kocaeli’s Gebze district, a forest fire that broke out between Balçık and Cumaköy on July 15 at around 5 p.m. was brought under control after a seven-hour battle involving aerial and ground crews. Cooling operations continue, but the fire left extensive damage in its wake.

Meanwhile, a fire that started in farmland area in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s Şarköy district quickly spread to the surrounding forests, driven by strong winds. Nearly 350 personnel and 60 fire trucks were deployed.

Despite efforts, the flames in the İstiklal neighborhood reached Kızılcaterzi, Şenköy and Kocaali neighborhoods, prompting evacuations. A house and a barn burned down, and four people were hospitalized due to smoke exposure. Emergency forces, including gendarmerie and riot police, took part in both firefighting and evacuation operations.

Tekirdağ Governor Recep Soytürk stated that air support was halted at night but resumed at dawn. He noted the fire had spread as far as Çanakkale, where containment efforts continue. ”With the effect of the wind, the fire spread over a wide area and crossed the Çanakkale border. Aerial intervention resumed in the morning. In addition to nearly 100 land vehicles and approximately 400 personnel on the ground, the battle continues with 21 aerial vehicles.”

Additionally, a stubble fire in Tekirdağ’s Marmaraereğlisi district fire destroyed approximately 800 decares of farmland. The blaze was quickly contained near the Perinthos Ancient City.

In Çanakkale’s Ayvacık district, a forest fire that broke out in Naldöken village affected homes, barns and livestock. The flames also neared Tuzla village, damaging trees in the courtyard of the historic Hüdavendigar Mosque, which was under restoration.

Residents assisted firefighting teams, while Çamköy village was evacuated as a precaution. According to Governor Ömer Toraman, 240 people were temporarily evacuated across three villages. Air and ground support — comprising four planes, six helicopters, 42 trucks and 300 personnel — remains active in the region.

Elsewhere, in the western province of Manisa’s Saruhanlı, fires in Apak and Seyitoba neighborhoods prompted large-scale responses involving five planes, 13 helicopters and 38 fire trucks. Two individuals were detained for allegedly starting the fires through welding and careless burning.

Fire’s in Çanakkale’s Gelibolu, Bursa’s Nilüfer and Karacabey districts, Bolu’s Mudurnu and Yalova’s Çiftlikköy were all brought under control after extensive efforts. In Mudurnu’s Çamyurdu village, homes and barns were affected, and several animals perished.