Wildfires continue to rage in Türkiye's western provinces

MUĞLA

Türkiye, prone to summer wildfires, experienced severe blazes in its western regions last month that were contained by dedicated firefighting teams, but new fires have since sporadically erupted, continuing to ravage the same regions.

The Aegean province of Muğla's Menteşe district witnessed a fire on Sept. 7 that damaged about 250 hectares of woodland and agricultural land, with the blazes intensifying and affecting three neighborhoods around the region.

Cooling activities began once the fire was brought under control by the diligent work of aerial and ground teams.

“We express our gratitude to the heroes that battle to keep our forests safe from fire, as well as all of the organizations and volunteers that help us,” the General Directorate of Forestry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, another wildfire erupted near residential areas in İzmir’s Seferihisar district, but quick response efforts contained the blaze in under an hour.

As per preliminary findings, the cause of the fire was identified as burning stubble. While the fire did not result in any casualties or fatalities, an investigation was initiated regarding the incident.

Another fire erupted in Bolu’s Göynük district, with no apparent cause determined, quickly spreading to nearby woodlands.

The teams managed to bring the situation under control and contain the fire in two hours, preventing further damage. Aerial support was deployed to intensify the cooling efforts in the region.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed about two hectares of both agricultural and forested land.

Türkiye grapples with forest fires during the summer months, especially in its western and southern regions, due to high humidity and extreme temperatures.

Three months ago, authorities announced that record-breaking temperatures across various cities in Türkiye have led to a fivefold increase in forest fires compared to last year.

Authorities continue to warn against behaviors that could ignite fires and stress the importance of preventative measures to protect the country's forests and agricultural lands.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also addressed the ongoing issue during his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) event in the capital Ankara on Sept. 10, emphasizing that their priority is “to protect our country from the fires in the western region.”