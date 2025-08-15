Wildfire risk could persist into September, expert warns

ISTANBUL

Wildfire risk in Türkiye may persist into September due to prolonged heat, drought and lack of adequate rainfall, a climate change expert has warned.

Highlighting that August’s extreme weather shows no signs of easing, Murat Türkeş, a board member of Boğaziçi University’s Climate Change and Policy Research Center, cautioned, “August is already dangerous in terms of wildfire risk, but if the expected rains in the coming month do not arrive, this year’s wildfire threat could extend into September.”

Across Türkiye, soaring temperatures, low humidity and strong winds are driving up the risk of forest fires. The combination of dry vegetation, scorching conditions and wind has early created a highly combustible environment in the Mediterranean climate zones of the Aegean, Mediterranean and Marmara regions.

“These areas entered the cummer of 2025 hotter and drier than usual,” Türkeş explained. “We began the season under fire-prone conditions.”

July saw above-average temperatures, breaking records in several locations and August opened under the sweltering influence of “Eyyam-ı Bahur,” the year’s hottest and most humid period.

“Despite occasional humidity, the hot, drying northerly winds, or poyraz, have dominated,” he said.

“Over the past week, strong poyraz winds have returned, leaving regions like Marmara, Western Black Sea, Northwestern Central Anatolia and Northern Aegean up to 3-4 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. These conditions, coupled with high winds, are ideal for igniting and spreading wildfires, particularly in the western provinces of Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Manisa, İzmir and Muğla.”

The meteorologist noted that no significant rainfall is expected through the end of August and that September and October are projected to be warmer and drier than normal.

“Given these forecasts, we have to consider September a fire-risk month this year,” Türkeş added, stressing that all outdoor fires, including picnics, should be banned until at least October.

The warning comes as multiple blazes continue to burn across the country. In Mersin’s Silifke district, where fires broke out at three points two days ago, crews battled flames for a third day on Aug. 15.

Nearly 1,900 residents from six neighborhoods have been evacuated as a precaution. In Anamur, a second major fire entered its second day, prompting the evacuation of the Kuyubaşı neighborhood.

Fires are also active in the southern province of Hatay’s Hassa and Yayladağı districts as of Aug. 15, while a blaze in Antakya’s Narlıca neighborhood was brought under control within an hour, with cooling operations ongoing.