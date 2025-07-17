Wildfire in Tekirdağ under control after forcing 1,300 to evacuate

Wildfire in Tekirdağ under control after forcing 1,300 to evacuate

TEKİRDAĞ
Wildfire in Tekirdağ under control after forcing 1,300 to evacuate

A massive wildfire that began in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s Şarköy district on the afternoon of July 15 and forced the evacuation of more than 1,300 people has been completely brought under control.

As a result of extensive firefighting efforts carried out over two days, the relentless flames were brought under control in the morning of July 17.

The blaze erupted in farmland around 1:30 p.m. on July 15 and quickly advanced across a vast forested area, fueled by strong and unpredictable winds. The fire reached the Gelibolu district in the neighboring province of Çanakkale and prompted the evacuation of four neighborhoods in Şarköy — İstiklal, Şenköy, Kızılcaterzi and Keçeli — displacing a total of 1,320 residents, according to Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı, who visited the affected areas in Şarköy.

Yumaklı added that efforts were hampered by high temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius and erratic winds up to 46 kilometers per hour, which caused the fire to spread over an area approximately 10 kilometers long and 3.5 kilometers wide.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum also provided damage assessments across several provinces. “In Çanakkale’s Ayvacık district, two houses and five barns were damaged. In Bolu’s Mudurnu, six houses, one barn and nine haylofts were affected. In Tekirdağ’s Şarköy, where firefighting efforts are ongoing, one videyard house and three haylofts have been severely damaged.”

Health authorities reported that 22 individuals, including three emergency personnel, were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

The firefighting operation has been one of the largest in the region this summer, involving 15 water-dropping aircraft, 19 helicopters, nearly 500 ground vehicles and 1,181 personnel.

 

Balıkesir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

    Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

  2. Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

    Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

  3. Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

    Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

  4. Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

    Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

  5. Zelensky appoints new prime minister

    Zelensky appoints new prime minister
Recommended
Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says
DEM Party delegation meets CHP leader over peace bid

DEM Party delegation meets CHP leader over peace bid
Pope Leo says hopes to visit Türkiye in months ahead

Pope Leo says hopes to visit Türkiye in months ahead
Erdoğan holds talks with Sharaa after Syria ceasefire

Erdoğan holds talks with Sharaa after Syria ceasefire
Bolu court concludes 10-day hearing for hotel blaze

Bolu court concludes 10-day hearing for hotel blaze
Erdoğan vows deeper ties with South Korea

Erdoğan vows deeper ties with South Korea
Türkiye played key role in Syria ceasefire: Sources

Türkiye played key role in Syria ceasefire: Sources
WORLD Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media reported Israeli strikes near the Syrian city of Sweida on the night of July 17, the first attack on the area after Syrian government forces withdrew following clashes with local fighters.
ECONOMY House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales in Türkiye soared 35.8 percent year-on-year in June, reflecting strong demand across the country, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on July 17.

SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿