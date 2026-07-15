Wildfire in Muğla largely contained after forcing precautionary evacuations

Wildfire in Muğla largely contained after forcing precautionary evacuations

MUĞLA
Wildfire in Muğla largely contained after forcing precautionary evacuations

 

A fast-moving wildfire driven by strong winds swept through forestland in southwestern Türkiye’s Muğla province, prompting the precautionary evacuation of more than 1,100 people from hotels and holiday residences before firefighters brought the blaze largely under control.

A wildfire that broke out in the Milas district of Muğla on the evening of July 14 spread rapidly through forested terrain under strong winds, reaching the Kaplankaya coastal area, home to luxury hotels and holiday villas.

The fire, which started in the Gürçamlar neighborhood near the Kazıklı-Bozbük area for reasons that remain unknown, expanded overnight despite intensive firefighting efforts. Forest workers and firefighting teams from Milas and neighboring districts battled the flames throughout the night, at times using controlled backburning to halt the fire’s advance in critical areas.

With first light, helicopters and firefighting aircraft resumed operations, joining ground crews in a coordinated response that significantly slowed the blaze. The General Directorate of Forestry later announced that the wildfire had been largely brought under control, while cooling operations and efforts to fully contain remaining hotspots continued.

Muğla Governor İdris Akbıyık said authorities evacuated 1,120 people as a precaution from hotels and holiday sites located near the fire zone. No casualties were immediately reported.

The governor said firefighting operations involved 12 helicopters, eight aircraft and more than 500 personnel, supported by dozens of fire engines, water tankers, heavy construction vehicles, ambulances and riot-control water cannon vehicles. Emergency agencies, local municipalities, security forces and volunteers took part in the operation.

Officials said hot weather, low humidity and shifting winds contributed to the fire’s rapid spread.

The Milas fire was one of several wildfires reported across Muğla on the same day. While other blazes, including one in Kavaklıdere district, were brought under control or remained under active intervention, authorities warned that persistently high temperatures and dry conditions continue to elevate wildfire risk across the region.

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