Nationwide ceremonies mark 10 years since July 15 coup attempt

ANKARA

Türkiye has marked the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt with nationwide ceremonies, memorial events, and public gatherings honoring those killed while resisting the putsch, as commemorations unfolded under the theme “Our Will, Our Victory.”

The anniversary was observed across the country’s 81 provinces with ceremonies organized by state institutions, municipalities, and security agencies, while museums in 54 provinces hosted exhibitions, remembrance events, and panel discussions focusing on the legacy of the failed coup.

The attempted overthrow saw a faction within the Turkish Armed Forces deploy tanks and fighter jets in Ankara and Istanbul while targeting key institutions, including parliament. The coup was defeated after civilians joined security forces in resisting the plot. According to official figures, 253 people were killed and more than 2,700 injured. Turkish authorities blame the coup attempt on the FETÖ network led by Fethullah Gülen.

At the Turkish Parliament in Ankara, commemorations included prayers for those killed and wounded, floral tributes at the July 15 Martyrs’ Memorial, and a digital exhibition titled July 15: The Victory of the National Will. Additional exhibitions highlighted artwork dedicated to the anniversary and newspaper front pages published during the coup attempt.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş are expected to address the main parliamentary ceremony before Erdoğan's attendance at a larger evening gathering in the capital.

Thousands of people from across Türkiye traveled to the central province of Niğde to visit the grave of Ömer Halisdemir, whose actions during the coup attempt are widely credited with helping alter its course. Visitors offered prayers and paid tribute to his role in resisting the putsch.

In Istanbul, roads leading to the July 15 Martyrs Bridge were temporarily closed for commemorative events, including a memorial march across the bridge, one of the main sites of violence during the coup attempt where 34 civilians were killed.

The anniversary program also features a drone light show over the Bosphorus, while Sabiha Gökçen Airport’s control tower is illuminated in red and white.

A photography exhibition opened at Istanbul Airport alongside a parallel display at İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport.

Across the country, landmarks are being illuminated in the colors of the Turkish flag. Historic bridges spanning the Meriç and Tunca rivers in Edirne are lit in red and white. In Cappadocia, hot-air balloons carrying Turkish flags and banners bearing the portraits of the 253 victims rose into the morning sky.

The Interior Ministry coordinated around 100 commemorative events involving the gendarmerie, coast guard, police, disaster agency AFAD, and migration authorities. Activities ranged from military band performances and parachute displays over Ankara to public exhibitions, remembrance ceremonies aboard coast guard vessels, and the opening of 36 ports to visitors.

Through the presidential communication portal CİMER, citizens also shared personal memories of the coup night, messages honoring the victims, and proposals aimed at preserving the memory of July 15 for future generations.