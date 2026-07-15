Erdoğan says Türkiye 'stronger' 10 years after failed coup

Erdoğan says Türkiye 'stronger' 10 years after failed coup

ANKARA
Erdoğan says Türkiye stronger 10 years after failed coup

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has marked the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, saying Türkiye must keep alive the spirit of resistance shown that night.

In an article written for the anniversary, Erdoğan described July 15 as “a great victory of democracy” in which the people defended their will, democracy and independence.

“Ten full years have passed since that ominous night, when a great nation fought at the cost of its life for its independence and future,” Erdoğan wrote.

He said the Turkish people had given “one of the greatest lessons in history” to those who attempted to occupy the country and their collaborators.

Erdoğan said his call for citizens to take to the streets and airports that night reflected his trust in the nation’s democratic awareness, foresight and courage.

“Our nation did not betray this trust. It once again defended its independence and future itself,” he wrote.

He said 253 people were killed and more than 2,000 others were injured during the coup attempt.

“Each of these figures is a separate sign of the sacrifice, courage and heroism shown to protect the homeland, the flag and the national will,” Erdoğan said.

The president said Türkiye had continued its fight against FETÖ, the terror group behind the coup attempt, with determination both at home and abroad over the past decade.

“We rooted out FETÖ in every field, from the bureaucracy to the army, from the judiciary to the business world,” he wrote.

Erdoğan said the fight should not be seen as a struggle that began and ended 10 years ago.

“The only way to prevent FETÖ and similar insidious structures from once again targeting our state and nation is to keep the July 15 spirit alive at all times and pass this awareness on to future generations,” he said.

He added that the pain of the coup attempt remained fresh, but that Türkiye was now stronger, more determined and more united.

“As long as the July 15 spirit remains alive on these lands, no one should doubt that the treacherous plans of traitors and the dirty games of the global scriptwriters behind them will find no response,” Erdoğan wrote.

Erdoğan prayed for the victims of the coup attempt and wished long lives to veterans.

“This nation’s greatest strength is its unity, solidarity and ancient brotherhood, shaped by joy and sorrow for a thousand years,” he said.

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