Historian İlber Ortaylı’s personal belongings sale sparks debate

Historian İlber Ortaylı’s personal belongings sale sparks debate

ISTANBUL
Historian İlber Ortaylı’s personal belongings sale sparks debate

A public auction of personal belongings owned by renowned Turkish historian İlber Ortaylı has ignited a fierce social media debate, forcing his daughter to defend the sale by revealing that all proceeds will fund an environmental memorial in his honor.

İlber Ortaylı, one of Türkiye’s most influential historians and public intellectuals, died in March 2026. The controversy emerged after reports claimed that some of his belongings, including teacups and vases, were offered for sale in a second-hand WhatsApp group for prices ranging from 200 to 800 Turkish Liras ($4-$15).

The listings drew mixed reactions online. While some users criticized the sale of the late scholar’s possessions, others argued that a museum should be established to preserve his legacy.

Responding to the criticism, İlber Ortaylı’s daughter, Tuna Ortaylı, said her family had been left to clear seven properties in Istanbul following her father’s death. Aside from his study, books and a limited number of keepsakes distributed among relatives and close friends, she said many household objects remained with no practical place to keep them.

She explained that she chose to sell some of the items rather than discard them, adding that the proceeds would be donated to help establish a memorial forest to be created in her father’s name by the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion, Reforestation and the Protection of Natural Habitats (TEMA).

Tuna Ortaylı said she had instead been accused of disrespecting her father’s memory despite intending to support a charitable cause. She also announced that no further items would be offered for sale through the group.

She said the family plans to establish a library dedicated to İlber Ortaylı, arguing that the celebrated academic would have preferred to be remembered for his books and scholarship rather than for everyday household objects.

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