Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

  • September 24 2020 12:49:00

Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

DÜZCE
Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

Yağmur Aşık plotted to murder her husband, Emre Aşık, a well-known ex-footballer, by offering a hitman 10 million Turkish Liras ($ 1.3 million) and asking him to look for a safe place to bury her husband after his death, media reports claimed.

The homicide plan failed as the hitman spilled the whole story to Emre Aşık, one of the rare Turkish footballers who has played for the three Istanbul giants Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.

Yağmur Aşık and her partner, Erdi Sungur, will get charged with “attempted murder.”

According to the indictment filed by the prosecutor’s office of the northwestern province of Düzce, Yağmur Aşık first asked Sungur to kill her husband.

“I had an affair with Yağmur. She was only thinking of inheriting the fortune after Emre Aşık’s death. She asked me to kill him, but I refused,” said Sungur in his testimony to the prosecutors.

“Once she brought me a piece of meat. She wanted me to shoot the meat. I did attempt to shoot, but I squinted. ‘You can’t do it,’ she yelled angrily,” added Sungur.

Sungur then introduced Yağmur Aşık to a hitman who had served time in prison for killing three people.

According to the indictment, Yağmur provided a gun to the hitman, and they searched rural areas and uplands in Düzce to find a “safe place” to bury the ex-footballer after the hitman would kill him.

At the last minute, the hitman renounced the plan and the ex-footballer’s side.

The date of the first hearing of the criminal lawsuit in the Düzce Higher Criminal Court will be announced soon.

Emre and Yağmur Aşık tied the knot in France in 2012. The couple is not divorced yet and has three children.

Emre Aşık, who is an ex-defender, had played for the Turkish National Team in 34 matches.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish novelist sues Netflix series for plagiarism

    Turkish novelist sues Netflix series for plagiarism

  2. Wife of dead American journalist testifies on husband’s body conditions

    Wife of dead American journalist testifies on husband’s body conditions

  3. Turkey to produce its own gas at an economic cost: Minister

    Turkey to produce its own gas at an economic cost: Minister

  4. Original photos, documents signed by Atatürk stolen

    Original photos, documents signed by Atatürk stolen

  5. MHP leader criticizes CHP head Kılıçdaroğlu for his remarks in support of medical association

    MHP leader criticizes CHP head Kılıçdaroğlu for his remarks in support of medical association
Recommended
Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border
Interior minister lashes out at top judge for annulling ban on roadside demonstrations

Interior minister lashes out at top judge for annulling ban on roadside demonstrations
New indictment seeks up to 3 years in prison for HDP’s Demirtaş

New indictment seeks up to 3 years in prison for HDP’s Demirtaş
Government to go down hard on quarantine violators

Government to go down hard on quarantine violators
Turkey has dealt huge blow to terrorists this year: Minister

Turkey has dealt huge blow to terrorists this year: Minister

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes central Turkey

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes central Turkey

WORLD Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into Americas streets

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets

Anger, frustration and sadness over the decision not to charge Kentucky police officers for Breonna Taylor's death poured into America's streets as protesters lashed out at a criminal justice system they say is stacked against Black people. Violence seized the demonstrations in her hometown of Louisville as gunfire rang out and wounded two police officers.
ECONOMY Premier Turkish tech event Teknofest begins

Premier Turkish tech event Teknofest begins

Turkey's largest aerospace and technology event Teknofest started in the country's southern Gaziantep province on Sept. 24.
SPORTS Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Turkish tennis player Çagla Büyükakçay qualified for the 2020 French Open (Roland Garros) second qualifying round on Sept. 22.