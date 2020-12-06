WHO, Turkic Council implement cooperation agreement

  • December 06 2020 11:06:17

WHO, Turkic Council implement cooperation agreement

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
WHO, Turkic Council implement cooperation agreement

A memorandum of understanding between The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to develop cooperation began operation.

Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev and the WHO’s Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge discussed the establishment of a united action plan for health and collaboration during a two-day consultation meeting, according to a statement by the WHO's.

The two groups "agreed to advocate for health jointly and to further facilitate the exchange of information and experience among the Member States. An action plan will be finalized in the coming weeks, and activities are scheduled to begin immediately," said the statement.

As a part of the European Programme of Work on the united action plan for health and collaboration, Amreyev and Kluge exchanged views about a range of issues, including potential capacity-building activities for protection during health emergencies as well as progress toward universal health coverage.

Also discussed were antimicrobial resistance and non-communicable diseases in member states.

Touching on the "excellent relations" between the WHO and Turkic Council member states, Kluge said: "The memorandum of understanding builds on the already robust alliance with them and with coordinating stakeholders in and across countries."

The meetings also emphasized the importance of establishing further WHO collaborating centers across member states to assist with the implementation of health priorities.

The two groups signed the agreement on Sept. 11 to develop cooperation.

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization to promote comprehensive cooperation among Turkic speaking states.

Turkey, COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Vaccination for COVID-19 not mandatory, says health minister

    Vaccination for COVID-19 not mandatory, says health minister

  2. Turkey becoming engine design, manufacturing hub

    Turkey becoming engine design, manufacturing hub

  3. Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southern Turkey

    Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southern Turkey

  4. Turkey completes 81-km wall along Iranian border

    Turkey completes 81-km wall along Iranian border

  5. First export train heads from Turkey to China

    First export train heads from Turkey to China
Recommended
Deep cracks in soil occur after Siirt earthquake

Deep cracks in soil occur after Siirt earthquake
Turkey to never compromise its sovereign rights in E Med: Ministry

Turkey to never compromise its sovereign rights in E Med: Ministry
Turkish, Italian foreign ministers speak over phone

Turkish, Italian foreign ministers speak over phone
At least 49 suspects detained in drug raids in southeastern Turkey

At least 49 suspects detained in drug raids in southeastern Turkey
Frances Karabakh resolution is disaster: Erdoğan

France's Karabakh resolution is 'disaster': Erdoğan
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southern Turkey

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southern Turkey
WORLD Record US virus cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon

Record US virus cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon

The United States notched a record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the third day running, as it was reported that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will get a vaccine within weeks.
ECONOMY Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln: Minister

Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln: Minister

Once Turkey starts to mass-produce its own turboshaft helicopter engines, it will avert annual hi-tech imports worth $60 million, a senior official in the country said on Dec. 5.
SPORTS Turkish gymnastics team proud of representing country

Turkish gymnastics team proud of representing country

Turkish Women's national rhythmic gymnastics team aim to take Turkish gymnastics to a next level with more achievements.