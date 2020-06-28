WHO to open office in Istanbul

  • June 28 2020 14:41:33

WHO to open office in Istanbul

ANKARA
WHO to open office in Istanbul

The World Health Organization (WHO) will open an office in Istanbul, according to a presidential decree regarding the approval of a host agreement published in the Official Gazette on June 28.

The agency’s Istanbul office will operate as an operational unit of the WHO European Regional Office’s “Health Emergencies and Infectious Diseases Division.”

The establishment of the Istanbul office aims to strengthen the WHO’s capacity to assist member states in the areas of prevention, preparedness, risk management and capacity building for humanitarian and health emergencies at the regional and global levels.

Also, additional expert and intervention capacity will be created to support the member states affected by humanitarian and health emergencies, which will be activated during the response to disasters.

There will also be a training center, which will include an operational support unit to be used to coordinate simulation exercises and mobilize expert capacity.

The office will support countries for evaluation of health system capacities for crisis management and the development of comprehensive health emergency risk management policies and programs, capacity building for emergency preparedness and security of health facilities and hospitals, and disaster resilience of health systems.

The office will also provide technical support to strengthen the preparedness and emergency planning of health systems for humanitarian and health-related challenges in mass population movements and refugee areas, including large-scale migration.

The agreement said that the office will take into account the full and complete manner to the recommendations of the Turkish government.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

    Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey to realize one of largest environmental projects in Thrace

    Erdoğan says Turkey to realize one of largest environmental projects in Thrace

  3. International flights to resort town Bodrum resume

    International flights to resort town Bodrum resume

  4. Turkey imposes curfew for university entrance exams

    Turkey imposes curfew for university entrance exams

  5. Restoration in historical mosque raises eyebrows

    Restoration in historical mosque raises eyebrows
Recommended
Turkey key player in humanitarian aid to Syria: UN

Turkey key player in humanitarian aid to Syria: UN

Congregation performs prayers in front of coffeehouse to protest imam

Congregation performs prayers in front of coffeehouse to protest imam
Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report
Turkey to send medical aid to Iraq amid pandemic

Turkey to send medical aid to Iraq amid pandemic

Turkish soldier killed by terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish soldier killed by terrorists in N Iraq

Turkey nabs terrorist responsible for deadly bomb blast

Turkey nabs terrorist responsible for deadly bomb blast
WORLD Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on June 28 took his oath of office as the country’s new president after winning a re-run of general elections with 58.57 percent of the vote.
ECONOMY Turkish powerships ride wave of energy crises

Turkish powerships ride wave of energy crises

A Turkish company's expertise in turning freighters built for carrying coal or sand into mobile power stations is proving to be an antidote to woes brought onto energy supply projects by the coronavirus.  

SPORTS Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Trabzonspor was upset on June 27 with a draw at home against underdog MKE Ankaragücü.