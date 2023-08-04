Whitney Houston's estate announces gala

Whitney Houston's estate announces gala

LOS ANGELES
Whitney Houstons estate announces gala

This year Whitney Houston would have turned 60, and a special celebration to raise money for a good cause is being planned for her birthday.

Houston's estate, Sony and Primary Wave Music will host the 2nd annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love on Aug. 9, which will benefit the late singer's foundation aimed at helping young people.

Houston’s close friends BeBe Winans and Kim Burrell will perform at the gala at Atlanta's St. Regis Hotel, as will Whitney’s brother, Gary, who toured with her for three decades.

“When I turned 50, Whitney gave me two celebrations - one in Ireland and one in London. I always tell everyone now that one of them was for her,” says Pat Houston, Whitney Houston’s sister-in-law and the executor of her estate. Houston died in February 2012 at age 48. “This year is Whitney at 60 - we’re all looking forward to being a part of the power of love in that room.”

Houston found the Whitney Houston Foundation for Children in 1989 with the goal of empowering youth, providing resources to unhoused children, giving out college scholarships, and raising funds for charities like the Children’s Defense Fund and St. Jude Children’s Research.

A charity auction will raise money for the foundation, which is now called the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation.

Love Gala,

TÜRKIYE Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

    Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

  2. Turkish army appoints first female admiral

    Turkish army appoints first female admiral

  3. Parliament to hold extraordinary session

    Parliament to hold extraordinary session

  4. Şimşek meets with foreign investors

    Şimşek meets with foreign investors

  5. New heatwave to hit country over weekend

    New heatwave to hit country over weekend
Recommended
Cultural Road Festivals to start in Cappadocia

Cultural Road Festivals to start in Cappadocia
Rare rock paintings found in Türkiye’s north

Rare rock paintings found in Türkiye’s north
Scientists discover heaviest animal ever

Scientists discover heaviest animal ever
Stars donate millions to aid striking actors

Stars donate millions to aid striking actors
Greece plans hourly caps on visitors to Acropolis

Greece plans hourly caps on visitors to Acropolis
Women renovate largest synagogue of ancient world

Women renovate largest synagogue of ancient world
WORLD US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

The United States House of Representatives on Aug. 1 added an article to the draft of the 2024 defense budget bill to submit a research report for the establishment of new U.S. bases in Greece, especially on the Aegean islands.
ECONOMY Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has met with a group of international investors at a forum.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.