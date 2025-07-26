White House lashes out at 'South Park' Trump parody

White House lashes out at 'South Park' Trump parody

WASHINGTON
The White House lashed out at the creators of "South Park" on July 24 after the bawdy satire skewered Donald Trump in an episode featuring an AI-generated version of the U.S. president crawling naked through a desert.

In a no-holds-barred season premiere, the animated Trump character is also seen begging Satan for sex, only to be rebuffed — in part because his penis is too small.

The White House was not amused.

"This show hasn't been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention," spokesperson Taylor Rogers said.

"President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country's history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump's hot streak."

The adult animated series, which frequently touches on hot-button issues in American life, is now in its 27th season and remains one of the world's most valuable TV shows.

The season premiere begins with the foul-mouthed Cartman appalled that NPR has been taken off the air by the president, while Randy, a parent, is disturbed by the presence of Jesus in public elementary school.

Complaints to the fictional White House receive only a threat from Trump to sue the mountain town of South Park for billions of dollars.

The episode, which sees the fictional Trump ride rough-shod over many aspects of American life, ends after the town of South Park makes a financial deal with the president that includes an agreement to make public service announcements.

The AI generated short that follows — ostensibly one of those announcements — shows an overweight Trump staggering through a desert as a narrator casts him as a latter-day Jesus.

