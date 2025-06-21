Whistled language bridges cultures as Spanish, Turkish speakers meet

GİRESUN
Two whistled language heritage bearers from Spain’s Canary Islands visited Kuşköy, a remote village in the Black Sea province of Giresun's Çanakçı district, where the traditional whistled language locally known as bird language — refering to the whistling sounds that resemble birdsong) is still used by villagers to communicate across the mountainous terrain.

The visit was organized under the auspices of the Culture and Tourism Ministry. Spanish delegates José Molina González and Carmen Castilla Padilla from La Gomera Island were welcomed to the village by Çanakçı District Governor Furkan Aksoy.

During their stay, they toured the 500-meter-altitude village, met with locals and exchanged greetings using whistled language.

Villagers demonstrated how they use whistle language in their daily lives, showcasing practical examples to Spanish guests. Both communities share similar geographical challenges, which have historically necessitated the development of whistled communication across valleys and hills.

Giresun University academic Hayrettin Karadeniz noted that the meeting was a meaningful exchange between two regions with a long-standing whistled language tradition. “We are witnessing a cultural convergence,” he said. “The initiative signals a growing recognition of this unique intangible heritage. It is heartening to see that a language shaped by nature exists in both Türkiye and Canary Islands.”

Padilla praised the continuation of whistled language in Kuşköy. “Like in our mountainous region, we use simple words and phrases to communicate. It’s beautiful to see the same practice here.”

