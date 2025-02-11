Western view of Türkiye shifts positively, Munich report says

The 2025 report of the Munich Security Conference has highlighted Türkiye’s growing influence in international politics while pointing to a shift in the Western public perception of the country, with a notable trend toward a more favorable view.

Published ahead of the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) set to begin on Feb. 14, the report indicated that a rising number of individuals in key Western countries, such as Germany, the U.K., France and Italy, view Türkiye as an ally.

The most significant positive shift in perception of Türkiye was observed in the U.K., where the percentage of the public who consider Ankara a partner rose from 38 percent in 2023 to 47 percent in 2024.

Meanwhile, a 2023 survey in Germany found that 36 percent viewed Türkiye as a threat, while 27% regarded it as an ally. By the end of 2024, these figures adjusted to 31.2 percent and 32.8 percent, respectively.

Notably, the perception of Türkiye was more positive in non-NATO countries.

The proportion of people who viewed Ankara as an ally was notably higher in the BRICS nations — China, Brazil, India, and South Africa — compared to NATO members.

However, a notable increase in the perception of Türkiye as a threat was seen in China, where the percentage rose by 5.6 percent, reaching 25.5 percent in 2024, compared to the previous year.

The comprehensive 151-page report, titled "Multipolarity," examines the significant transformations occurring within the international system.

It pointed out that the “unipolar world order led by the United States” is increasingly being left behind, with liberalism also facing substantial challenges.

The rise of powerful actors competing for influence has been accompanied by a growing ideological polarization. The report mentioned the U.S., China and Russia, along with India, Brazil and South Africa, as potential global powers in the emerging multipolar world.

Türkiye, however, is described not as a global power but rather as a “regional power.”

The report noted that while countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye may not be considered “big powers,” they possess significant political weight within their regions and, at times, beyond.

The Munich Security Conference also sought to identify which countries are viewed as the superpowers in a multipolar world.

The survey results reveal that these perceptions vary by region. In countries such as Germany, France, the U.K. and Italy, the majority of the public still views the United States as the leading superpower.

Among states outside the G7, China, Russia and India were regarded as major global powers.

The proportion of people who view Türkiye as one of the great powers was notably low in Germany, France, Italy and the U.K.

In contrast, countries outside Europe had a higher percentage of respondents who viewed Türkiye as a global power.

An additional survey presented in the report sheds light on the foreign policy preferences of the Turkish public.

In Türkiye, 60 percent of respondents agreed with the viewpoint that "our country should prioritize bilateral relations with other countries over multilateral initiatives and international organizations."

