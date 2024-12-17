Western powers expand engagements with new leadership in Syria

DAMASCUS
A Syrian independence-era flag flutters atop the parliement building in the capital Damascus on Dec. 14, 2024.

Syria's new rulers stepped up engagement on Tuesday with countries that deemed ousted president Bashar al-Assad a pariah, with the French flag raised at the embassy for the first time in over a decade.

Assad fled Syria just over a week ago following an offensive by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Rooted in Syria's branch of Al-Qaeda, HTS is proscribed by several Western governments as a terrorist organization, though it has sought to moderate its rhetoric and pledged to protect the country's religious minorities.

Türkiye and Qatar have reopened embassies in Damascus, while U.S. and British officials have launched communications with Syria's new leaders.

France sent a delegation to Damascus on Tuesday, with special envoy Jean-Francois Guillaume saying his country was preparing to stand with Syrians during the transitional period.

The French flag raised in the embassy's entrance hall for the first time since the mission was shuttered in 2012.

After meeting Syria's new leaders, the United Nations humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said he was "encouraged,” and that there was a "basis for ambitious scaling-up of vital humanitarian support.”

German diplomats were also in Damascus on Tuesday, where they will hold talks that will focus on "an inclusive transition process in Syria.

Italian joined the European states’s efforts as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her country was ready to engage with Syria's new leadership but urged "maximum caution,” particularly over their treatment of Christians.

"The first signs seem encouraging but maximum caution is needed. Words must be followed by actions and we will judge the new Syrian authorities on their actions,” she said.

Italy earlier this summer reopened its embassy in Damascus, becoming the first Group of Seven (G7) nation to do so.

 EU 'ready to reopen' embassy in Damascus: Kallas

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also announced that the bloc will reopen its embassy in Syria.

"We are ready to reopen our delegation, which is the European embassy, and we want this to be fully operational again," she told the European Parliament.

The EU diplomat also said that member countries should be ready to ease sanctions on Syria if the country's new leadership takes "positive steps" to establish an inclusive government and respect women's and minority rights.

HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani stressed the need in a meeting with a delegation of British diplomats to end "all sanctions imposed on Syria so that Syrian refugees can return to their country.”

He also said Syria's rebel factions will be "disbanded and the fighters trained to join the ranks of the defense ministry.”

