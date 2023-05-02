‘We’re working hard to carry Türkiye a step forward’: Erdoğan

ANTALYA

The government has been working hard to carry Türkiye a step forward after bringing the country to the current level with the policy of “work and service,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on May 2.

“We will build the ‘Century of Türkiye’ together, just as we have strengthened and enriched our country together this far. We have been working to further elevate Türkiye, which we have taken to its current level through the policies of projects and services,” Erdoğan said at a rally in Antalya province.

The Nation Alliance intends to share the country’s savings for their interest, he said.

Erdoğan also accused the opposition bloc of “wanting to divide the country into camps again, deepening the separation of origin and sect.”

“They want to turn the country into a javelin field for terrorist organizations whose leashes are in the hands of imperialists. Their problem is not with us, but with the Turkish nation,” the president said.

“We have watched this movie many times. We watched as the rights and freedoms of our people were violated during the single-party period and the doors of our industrial establishments were locked,” the president said.

“We watched with coups and memoranda. We watched as they lost confidence and stability during the coalition governments. We watched the ideological fights, the provocations of origin and sect,” he added.

Erdoğan suggested that the Nation Alliance aims to release the former co-chair of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtaş, from prison. The president claimed that the talks of Nation Alliance presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu with the HDP representatives at the parliament focused on this bargain.

“If you are a real politician, you will explain, but his life is a lie. My dear nation will not say yes to those who plunder this lie on May 14,“ Erdoğan stated.

“Who supports Mr. Kemal? These terrorists, who have no religion, no flag, no prayer,” the president said, accusing Kılıçdaroğlu of having the support of the PKK.

“The mechanism that presents Kılıçdaroğlu as a presidential candidate does not care one bit about the sensitivities of the CHP base and the bases of the parties in the alliance,” he said.

The Nation Alliance’s concern is to “push Türkiye into a pit from which it cannot recover for at least half a century, to sink it into a swamp,” Erdoğan argued.

“If we hadn’t brought Türkiye to its current level, rest assured, no one would have objected to us. We are on target because we chose to fight, not surrender,” the president said.