Wellness retreats might be ‘manipulating people’: Expert

Wellness retreats might be ‘manipulating people’: Expert

Zülal Atagün - ISTANBUL
Wellness retreats might be ‘manipulating people’: Expert

Amid the rising hype and demand for "wellness retreats" and "personal development reclusion camps," a renowned psychiatrist has warned that some of these programs are made with the sole intention of misleading people for financial gains and offer no scientifically valid information.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has left millions feeling exhausted from the quarantine stress and lengthy hours of remote work, the demand for wellness activities has boomed significantly during the past few years.

Through a focus on physical and emotional well-being, some of these retreats claim to minimize stress through programs tailored to people's needs, immersing them in a personalized experience that includes spa services, meditation and fitness.

On the other hand, some organizations offer exorbitant prices to the customers they attract on social media for "spiritual events" that offer practices without any scientific basis.

For example, a one-day "spiritual event" can cost up to a whopping 1,750 Turkish Liras, while the content of this event consists of meditation in a natural environment for a few hours and the preparation of an "intention bundle" and burying it in the ground with the purpose of "sending one's wishes to the universe."

Another camp, in tourism hotspot Fethiye, offers various options such as personal or couples retreats, spiritual programs, mindfulness activities and "digital detox" retreats.

In addition, the camp also offers facilities such as a volleyball court, football field, massage area, hiking trails and organic fruit and vegetable gardens.

The price of these retreats varies according to the length of the stay and the type of program, sometimes reaching up to 11,000 liras for a four-night stay, with some retreats even handing out "certifications" to their participants at the end.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, psychiatrist Professor Dr. Arif Verimli stated that many people are manipulated in these camps with methods that have no scientific basis.

According to Verimli, these camps and retreats are solely offering group activities under the name of "therapy."

“None of their practices are based on science. Each one is inspired by a different religious or spiritual belief.”

Noting that even though wellness retreats also exist in Western countries, Verimli said there is no proper supervision for these retreats in Türkiye and that thousands of people are becoming more susceptible to being scammed by these organizations with each passing day.

“They charge unbelievable prices and a lot of people are quickly persuaded to join these camps. It is not easy to prevent this. However, if we start to base our reasoning on science in the long run, maybe we can take more solid steps.”

manipulation,

ECONOMY Price stability top priority, says economy board

Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board
LATEST NEWS

  1. Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

    Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

  2. AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7

    AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7

  3. Türkiye ‘pursues freedom of transit’ for EU trade drivers

    Türkiye ‘pursues freedom of transit’ for EU trade drivers

  4. Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

    Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

  5. Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens off Cuba, barrels toward Florida

    Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens off Cuba, barrels toward Florida
Recommended
AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7

AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7
Türkiye ‘pursues freedom of transit’ for EU trade drivers

Türkiye ‘pursues freedom of transit’ for EU trade drivers
Turkish, Russian leaders to meet ‘soon’ for grain deal: Ankara

Turkish, Russian leaders to meet ‘soon’ for grain deal: Ankara
1.5 mln saplings for fire-ravaged areas in Çanakkale: Minister

1.5 mln saplings for fire-ravaged areas in Çanakkale: Minister
Ministry to establish fund to save water

Ministry to establish fund to save water
Museum card sales hit 2.1 mln in 2023

Museum card sales hit 2.1 mln in 2023
WORLD Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

Russian air defences downed Ukrainian drones over the Tula and Belgorod regions, Moscow's defence ministry said on Tuesday, without indicating if there had been damage or casualties.

ECONOMY Price stability top priority, says economy board

Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

Establishing price stability remains the top priority for the government, read a statement released after a meeting of the Economy Coordination board, adding that members of the board also discussed details of the key medium-term program to be announced later this year.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.