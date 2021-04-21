Well tests to start in May in Turkey's Sakarya Gas Field

  • April 21 2021 09:45:00

Well tests to start in May in Turkey's Sakarya Gas Field

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Well tests to start in May in Turkeys Sakarya Gas Field

Turkey's well tests for three wells in the offshore Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea are set to begin in May, the first of which will begin in the Türkali-2 well, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on April 20.

Speaking at the National Technologies for Petroleum Industry meeting (PEMT’21) through video link, Dönmez said that the field teams are working hard to ensure that the first Black Sea gas will be ready in 2023.

While field development and production continues in the Sakarya field, one of Turkey's drilling fleet vessels, Kanuni, will hold well tests in the Tuna-1, Türkali-1 and Türkali-2 wells, which were drilled by Turkey’s first drillship, Fatih.

Turkey’s natural gas discovery of 405 billion cubic meters in the Black Sea last year was the largest ever in its history, and the biggest offshore gas find globally in 2020.

Turkey meets the majority of its natural gas needs through imports. The discovery is expected to reduce Turkey's gas import bill, which totals around $12 billion annually.

The country imported 48.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas last year, marking a 6.5 percent increase compared to 2019 levels.

Turkey produces 186.5 million liras worth of oil and gas equipment

Dönmez stressed the need to "make energy technologies the new defense industry of Turkey" towards the country’s goal of energy independence.

With this goal, Turkey produced 186.5 million Turkish liras worth of oil and gas equipment over the past three years, he said.

"If we had not produced this equipment locally, we would have to pay the equivalent in import costs of 263.5 million Turkish liras,” he explained.

Through localization, he said 41 percent savings, equating to 76 million liras, were made in this sector.

reserves,

ECONOMY Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages

Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages
MOST POPULAR

  1. What should Turkey do to win 2021 tourism year?

    What should Turkey do to win 2021 tourism year?

  2. Vaccine reduces severe virus cases, finds study

    Vaccine reduces severe virus cases, finds study

  3. Child population in Turkey continues to shrink, survey shows

    Child population in Turkey continues to shrink, survey shows

  4. Turkey appoints family, labor, trade ministers

    Turkey appoints family, labor, trade ministers

  5. Turks feel more depressed after a year of pandemic: Study

    Turks feel more depressed after a year of pandemic: Study
Recommended
Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages

Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages
Turkey eyes replacing China in medical exports ranking

Turkey eyes replacing China in medical exports ranking
Turkey to cut waste by expanding food banking: Minister

Turkey to cut waste by expanding food banking: Minister
Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March

Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March
Treasury borrows some $632 mln through auctions

Treasury borrows some $632 mln through auctions
Central Bank acted legally in FX transactions: Minister

Central Bank acted legally in FX transactions: Minister
WORLD India COVID surge hits new record as oxygen runs short

India COVID surge hits new record as oxygen runs short

India’s brutal new COVID outbreak set records on April 21 with more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours as hospitals in New Delhi ran perilously low on oxygen.
ECONOMY Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages

Competition board launches probe against Turkish firms for artificially lowering wages

The Turkish Competition Authority has concluded a preliminary inquiry into practices of 32 prominent firms, mostly operating in delivery and food sectors, that allegedly act together to keep wages lower, according to a statement released on April 19.
SPORTS Super League in ruins as clubs pull out

Super League in ruins as clubs pull out

The proposed European Super League appeared dead in the water on April 21 after all six English clubs withdrew following a furious backlash from fans and threats from football authorities.