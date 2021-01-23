Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

  • January 23 2021 09:52:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey imposed another weekend curfew late on Jan. 22 as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The weekend-long curfew in the country began on Friday at 9 p.m. and will end on Monday 5 a.m. local time.

Certain sectors such as production, supply, health and agriculture are exempt from the curfews and supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers, and dried fruit shops will operate between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the weekend.

Turkey's overall case tally stands at 2.41 million, with recoveries topping 2.29 million and death toll reaching 24,789.

coronavirus,

