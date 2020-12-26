Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

  • December 26 2020 09:43:00

Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

A Turkey-wide weekend curfew became effective on Dec. 25 as part of measures to stem a new coronavirus wave.

The weekend-long curfew in the country began on Friday at 9 p.m. and will end on Monday 5 a.m. local time.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in late November announced new restrictions, including a curfew on weeknights and a full weekend curfew.

Some sectors, including production, supply, health, and agriculture, will be exempt from the curfews, Erdoğan said.

Supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers, and dried fruit shops will operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. over the weekend.

Bakeries will also be open during the weekend curfew.

Meanwhile, restaurants will only offer delivery service between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The announcement came after a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey introduces new GSM technology: eSIM

    Turkey introduces new GSM technology: eSIM

  2. Inquiry launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Mehmed the Conqueror portrait

    Inquiry launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Mehmed the Conqueror portrait

  3. Turkey to soon outline key EU reform documents

    Turkey to soon outline key EU reform documents

  4. Turkey’s eastern tourism hotspot waits for Orient Express’ services to resume

    Turkey’s eastern tourism hotspot waits for Orient Express’ services to resume

  5. Turkey wants better ties with Israel, talks to continue, says Erdoğan

    Turkey wants better ties with Israel, talks to continue, says Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish Airlines conducts evacuation flight from UK

Turkish Airlines conducts evacuation flight from UK
Varosha town ‘open area’: President of Turkish Cypriots

Varosha town ‘open area’: President of Turkish Cypriots
Global travelers to Turkey to need negative virus test

Global travelers to Turkey to need negative virus test
Turkey, BioNTech reach deal on COVID-19 vaccine

Turkey, BioNTech reach deal on COVID-19 vaccine

Authorities take measures to prevent illegal cutting down of pines

Authorities take measures to prevent illegal cutting down of pines
Inquiry launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Mehmed the Conqueror portrait

Inquiry launched over Istanbul Municipality’s Mehmed the Conqueror portrait
WORLD Russian historian sentenced to 12.5 years for butchering lover

Russian historian sentenced to 12.5 years for butchering lover

A Russian historian and Napoleon enthusiast was sentenced to 12-and-a-half-years in prison for murdering and dismembering his young lover last year.
ECONOMY Turkeys service sector export up to $65 bln as of 2019

Turkey's service sector export up to $65 bln as of 2019

Turkey's service sector exports amounted to $65 billion as of 2019, the chairman of Turkish Airlines said on Dec. 25. 
SPORTS Avcı aims for first big win with Trabzonspor

Avcı aims for first big win with Trabzonspor

Former Turkish national team coach Abdullah Avcı wants to prove his credentials when his Trabzonspor hosts Galatasaray on Dec. 26 in a Turkish Süper Lig game.