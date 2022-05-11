Webb telescope’s first full color, scientific images to come

  • May 11 2022 07:00:00

Webb telescope’s first full color, scientific images to come

WASHINGTON
Webb telescope’s first full color, scientific images to come

The James Webb Space Telescope will produce “spectacular color images” of the cosmos in mid-July, its first observations dedicated to its mission of scientific discovery, an astronomer overseeing the project said on May 9.

The successor to Hubble has spent the last five months aligning its instruments in preparation for the big reveal, with scientists deliberately remaining coy about where the cameras will be pointed.

NASA and its partners the European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) formed a committee to create a ranked list of objects, which they now intend to work through.

Webb’s team has already released a series of star field images taken for calibration purposes, but the new photographs will be of astrophysics targets, key to deepening humankind’s understanding of the universe, said Pontoppidan.

These images will actually be shot in infrared, and then colorized for public consumption.

WORLD Shanghai reaffirms ‘zero-COVID’; WHO says not sustainable

Shanghai reaffirms ‘zero-COVID’; WHO says not sustainable
MOST POPULAR

  1. Pakistani man allegedly raped, blackmailed by 18 roommates in Istanbul

    Pakistani man allegedly raped, blackmailed by 18 roommates in Istanbul

  2. President Erdoğan announces judicial reform

    President Erdoğan announces judicial reform

  3. Defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart

    Defense minister discusses aircraft, commercial ships with Ukrainian counterpart

  4. Memorial tomb to be erected for ‘mother of Caretta carettas,’ says journalist

    Memorial tomb to be erected for ‘mother of Caretta carettas,’ says journalist

  5. Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official

    Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti: Official
Recommended
Art market grows with CI Bloom

Art market grows with CI Bloom
Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe fetches record $195 mn

Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe fetches record $195 mn
Bob Dylan installs artwork in French vineyard

Bob Dylan installs artwork in French vineyard
‘A Strange Loop’ leads Tony nominations ahead of June gala

‘A Strange Loop’ leads Tony nominations ahead of June gala
border_less Artbook Days hosts artbooks from all around world

border_less Artbook Days hosts artbooks from all around world
Refik Anadol’s NFT to be sold at Christie’s

Refik Anadol’s NFT to be sold at Christie’s
WORLD Shanghai reaffirms ‘zero-COVID’; WHO says not sustainable

Shanghai reaffirms ‘zero-COVID’; WHO says not sustainable

Shanghai reaffirmed China’s strict “zero-COVID” approach to pandemic control Wednesday, a day after the head of the World Health Organization said that was not sustainable and urged China to change strategies.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate inches up to 11.5 pct in March

Unemployment rate inches up to 11.5 pct in March

The unemployment rate increased from 11.1 percent in February to 11.5 percent in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

SPORTS Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

A FIFA-licensed referee sparked debate for using a cryptocurrency at the kick-off ceremony of last weekend’s Istanbul derby as the Turkish Football Federation started an investigation.