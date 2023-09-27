We will provide technological device support to university students: Erdoğan

ANKARA
“We are implementing the mobile phone and computer support we have promised to our university students in formal education. We will provide our university students with up to a total of 5,500 liras of technological device support for mobile phones and computers, whose market prices do not exceed 9,500 liras,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sept. 26. 

Erdoğan delivered remarks to reporters following the Presidential Cabinet Meeting at the Presidential Complex.

Erdoğan said: “We are implementing the mobile phone and computer support we have promised to our university students in formal education.

We will provide our university students with up to a total of 5,500 liras of technological device support for mobile phones and computers, whose market prices do not exceed 9,500 liras.

We will, thus, be providing a support of up to 44.4 percent of the market price for mobile phones, and up to 16.7 percent for computers.”

