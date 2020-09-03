We forget coronavirus here, says family living on island

  • September 03 2020 07:00:00

We forget coronavirus here, says family living on island

KOCAELİ – İhlas News Agency
We forget coronavirus here, says family living on island

A family living alone on the island of Kefken, off the Kandıra district of the northwestern province of Kocaeli, happily said that they are coronavirus pandemic free as they do not contact anybody.

“I live here with my wife, three children and my sister. We are the luckiest people on earth. We forget everything here, even COVID-19,” said Mustafa Işık, the “head of the islanders.”

As the island is a protected site, Işık family can accommodate with the special permission from the state.

“My father was a watchman of the lighthouse. Due to his job, we came to the island when I was a year old, and I am here since then,” said Mustafa Işık, marking his happiness to be an islander.

“We live in a one-story house inside bay trees. This is a free island.”

The family earns money by fishing and selling the fruits and vegetables that they grow on the island, said the family members.

Life is simple on the island, added Mustafa Işık telling his daily routine.

“Going fishing after breakfast and working in the garden in the afternoons.”

Işık’s sister Biliz Kalfa on expressing her love for the island said, “We came to the island due to my father. But we could not leave after he retired. We cannot live in any other place than here because we love it here.”

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

    Brother of Qatari Emir comes to Turkey with two trucks of belongings

  2. Turkey vows to take counter steps after US lifts arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

    Turkey vows to take counter steps after US lifts arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. ECHR president to pay a visit to Turkey 

    ECHR president to pay a visit to Turkey 

  5. Turkey cracked down ISIL plan to hit Hagia Sophia, says minister

    Turkey cracked down ISIL plan to hit Hagia Sophia, says minister
Recommended
Construction worker delivers 30,000 books to village children in four years

Construction worker delivers 30,000 books to village children in four years
Anatolia’s iconic lake dries up completely

Anatolia’s iconic lake dries up completely
Installing air conditioners on walls of historical mosques in Istanbul sparks controversy

Installing air conditioners on walls of historical mosques in Istanbul sparks controversy
Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor

Man detained for threatening nurse who asked ashoura dessert from mayor
More aid for flood-hit Giresun province

More aid for flood-hit Giresun province
People of village named ‘naked’ uncomfortable with misunderstandings

People of village named ‘naked’ uncomfortable with misunderstandings
WORLD Video in Black man’s suffocation shows cops put hood on him

Video in Black man’s suffocation shows cops put hood on him

A Black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York city died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released on Sept. 2 by the man’s family.
ECONOMY Auto sales more than doubled in August

Auto sales more than doubled in August

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Turkey were up 134.5% year-on-year in August, according to data released by an industry group on Sept. 2. 
SPORTS Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Turkey’s Intercity Istanbul Park will host the first Grand Prix since 2011 from Nov. 13 - Nov. 15, with 100,00 spectators, and the daily tickets costing 30 Turkish Liras ($4) will be on sale next week, said the official responsible for the organization.