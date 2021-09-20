We can solve Kurdish problem with HDP: CHP leader

  • September 20 2021 14:45:00

We can solve Kurdish problem with HDP: CHP leader

ANKARA
We can solve Kurdish problem with HDP: CHP leader

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said a legitimate body is needed for the Kurdish problem, which has not been resolved for almost 40 years, adding that they can solve the issue with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

“The institution you call the state cannot deal with an illegitimate body. For example, İmrali is not a legitimate body. Who is the legitimate body? We can see the HDP as a legitimate body. If this issue is to be resolved, we can solve it with a legitimate body,” he said in a documentary, referring to the island where the leader of the PKK terror group, Abdullah Öcalan, has been jailed for over 20 years.

Speaking in the first episode of the documentary “Mr. Kemal and His Alliances” by journalist and documentary filmmaker Günel Cantak, Kılıçdaroğlu said the HDP has public support and is represented in parliament.

The “İmralı process,” or “peace process,” refers to the talks held between officials and Öcalan, aimed at convincing PKK militants to lay down their arms and withdraw from Turkish soil. But the talks failed in 2015 after a few years of negotiations.

In reply to the CHP leader’s remarks, HDP lawmaker Sezai Temelli said, “The address of the solution and real interlocutor is İmralı.”

The HDP is not the only address for the solution of the Kurdish problem, but the main actor that creates and facilitates democratic politics for the solution of this problem is the HDP, Temelli tweeted.

“But what should never be forgotten is that İmralı is the address and main interlocutor of the democratic solution,” he said.

 

Turkey, Kurds, Turkish politics,

TURKEY We can solve Kurdish problem with HDP: CHP leader

We can solve Kurdish problem with HDP: CHP leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

    Some 200,000 British tourists expected as Turkey removed from red list

  2. 'Islamophobia virus' spreading very fast: Erdoğan

    'Islamophobia virus' spreading very fast: Erdoğan

  3. Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts

    Pregnant women deaths from virus worry experts

  4. Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

    Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

  5. Turkey’s biggest aero event set to kick off

    Turkey’s biggest aero event set to kick off
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to win polls with People’s Alliance in 2023

Erdoğan vows to win polls with People’s Alliance in 2023
CHP leader reiterates to send back refugees within 2 years

CHP leader reiterates to send back refugees within 2 years
No one can stand before power of national will: Erdoğan

No one can stand before power of national will: Erdoğan
CHP leader vows to come to power with ‘friends’

CHP leader vows to come to power with ‘friends’
Turkey vows to protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights, slams Greek policies

Turkey vows to protect Turkish Cypriots’ rights, slams Greek policies
CHP delegation visits Iraqi Kurdish politicians

CHP delegation visits Iraqi Kurdish politicians
WORLD Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

Volcano erupts on Spain’s Canary Islands

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain’s Canary Islands on Sept. 19, spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity and forcing the evacuation of around 5,000 local people, authorities said.
ECONOMY Net intl investment position improves in July

Net int'l investment position improves in July

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) continued recovering this July, with the overall figure being 26.2 percent lower than at the end of last year, the Turkish Central Bank said on Sept. 20.

SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe falter in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe suffered their first defeats of the season over the weekend while defending champion Beşiktaş stayed atop the standings on goal difference.