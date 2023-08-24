State is mobilized for reconstruction of earthquake zone: Erdoğan

ANKARA
“We have mobilized all the means of our state and nation for the reconstruction of the earthquake zone and for the fulfillment of the needs of quake victims. We have constantly followed the process by visiting the region at various times” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Aug. 23. 

Erdoğan addressed via videoconference from the Presidential Complex the Adıyaman Urban Transformation Project Groundbreaking Ceremony and Adıyaman Hastane Grade-Separated Junction Opening Ceremony.

Erdoğan stressed that the country has never fallen into despair during or in the aftermath of the February 6 twin earthquakes, known as the Disaster of the Century.

Erdoğan said: “We have mobilized all the means of our state and nation for the reconstruction of the earthquake zone and for the fulfillment of the needs of quake victims. We have constantly followed the process by visiting the region at various times. Our eyes and ears have always been on the quake zone despite the elections that occupied the country’s agenda for three months. We have further accelerated our efforts once we formed our government following our victory in the May 14 and May 28 elections.”

Noting that the quake zone, along with economy, has topped the agenda in all of the six cabinet meetings held since the formation of the government, President Erdoğan added: “Our state, in solidarity with the nation, has been erasing the traces of the earthquake. We have been working selflessly to honor the promises we made on rally grounds.”

