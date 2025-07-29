Waymo plans to dispatch robotaxis in Dallas next year

Waymo plans to dispatch robotaxis in Dallas next year

Waymo plans to dispatch robotaxis in Dallas next year

Robotaxi pioneer Waymo has added Dallas to its expanding list of cities where people will be able to request a driverless ride beginning sometime next year in attempt to further distance itself from rivals still scrambling to catch up in the autonomous race.

Dallas will become the second major Texas city where Waymo's robotaxis, following the company's move into Austin earlier this year as part of a partnership with Uber.

Unlike the Austin driverless rides that must be ordered through Uber's app, Waymo will deploy its Dallas robotaxis through its own service and team up with the Avis Budget Group to manage its fleet there.

Waymo's robotaxis have already provided more than 250,000 trips in Austin and several other major U.S. cities, including Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

As the company continues to expand into new cities, it is pulling even further ahead from the rest of the pack trying to launch driverless ride-hailing services.

The aspiring rivals include Tesla, which launched a limited robotaxi service in Austin last month.

Amazon is also aiming to roll out robotaxis in Las Vegas late this year as part of its Zoox self-driving division. And Uber and Lyft have been relying on a variety of partnerships to supplement their fleet of human-driven vehicles with more driverless options.

It has been nearly five years since Waymo's driverless ride-hailing service made its debut in Phoenix with a technology that began as a secret project within Google in 2009.

Waymo spun out from Google in 2016, but the two companies remain tethered under the same corporate parent, Alphabet Inc.

plans,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

    Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

  2. Taliban sends Afghan workers to Qatar to ease unemployment

    Taliban sends Afghan workers to Qatar to ease unemployment

  3. Evacuations, returns mark new phase in post-Assad Syria

    Evacuations, returns mark new phase in post-Assad Syria

  4. Australia to ban under-16s from YouTube

    Australia to ban under-16s from YouTube

  5. Moroccan King renews call for dialogue with Algeria

    Moroccan King renews call for dialogue with Algeria
Recommended
Eurozone economy expands but tariff impact looms

Eurozone economy expands but tariff impact looms
Starbucks’ quarterly profits plummets 47 percent

Starbucks’ quarterly profits plummets 47 percent
Marathon at F1 speed: China bids to lap US in AI leadership

'Marathon at F1 speed': China bids to lap US in AI leadership
Trump has final call on China trade truce, says Greer

Trump has 'final call' on China trade truce, says Greer
HSBC says pre-tax net income drops to $15.8 bln in first half

HSBC says pre-tax net income drops to $15.8 bln in first half
New tax regulation leads to price drops in select car models

New tax regulation leads to price drops in select car models
Unemployment rate ticks up to 8.6 percent in June

Unemployment rate ticks up to 8.6 percent in June
WORLD Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye has declared its participation in the Bogota joint statement of the Hague Group, noting that it was not bound by the references made in the joint statement to the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
ECONOMY Eurozone economy expands but tariff impact looms

Eurozone economy expands but tariff impact looms

The eurozone economy unexpectedly expanded in the second quarter of 2025, official data showed Wednesday, despite international trade tensions clouding the global outlook.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿