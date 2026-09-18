Watts, Pitt, Cruz to light up Spain’s top film festival

Watts, Pitt, Cruz to light up Spain’s top film festival

MADRID
Watts, Pitt, Cruz to light up Spain’s top film festival

Naomi Watts will receive the ‘Donostia’ Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hollywood stars Naomi Watts, Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz are due to grace Spain’s San Sebastian Film Festival as of Sept. 18, where great expectations await a mini-series by Chile’s Pablo Larrain.


Marion Cotillard, Orlando Bloom, Ricardo Darin, Jeremy Irons, Rami Malek and Diego Luna are among the other big names expected on the red carpet through Sept. 26 in the northern coastal city.


Watts, 57, will receive the “Donostia” Lifetime Achievement Award tomorrow after organizers hailed her as “one of the most talented and recognized actresses of her generation.”


The British-born Australian earned two Oscar nominations for her roles in “21 Grams” (2003) by Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and “The Impossible” (2012) under Spain’s Juan Antonio Bayona.


The opening day of the festival’s 74th edition will see veteran German director Werner Herzog pick up the other “Donostia” award in recognition of a career with around 70 films to his name.


A total of 17 movies are vying in the official section for the top awards before a jury presided by U.S. director Ira Sachs.


Out of competition, Brad Pitt represents “Heart of the Beast” by David Ayer, in which he plays a military official who suffers an air accident and is trapped with his dog in Alaska.

 

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