Kahramanmaraş Castle reopens

Kahramanmaraş Castle reopens

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Kahramanmaraş Castle reopens

The castle has been reopened to visitors following the completion of rehabilitation, reconstruction and restoration works.

The historic Kahramanmaraş Castle, which was damaged in the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes, has reopened to visitors following the completion of restoration work.


Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said at a ceremony marking the reopening that the earthquakes had deeply affected society.


Ersoy recalled that rehabilitation, reconstruction and restoration works had been completed at the Şekerli, Saraçhane, Acemli, Hacı Veli Bey and Bektutiye mosques, which were also heavily damaged.


He said he was pleased to see Kahramanmaraş Castle reopen to visitors after restoration.


Ersoy said work had been carried out to protect cultural heritage affected by the earthquakes and repair the damages.


“We reconstructed hundreds of historic buildings that were completely destroyed or severely damaged while preserving their original architecture. We dismantled them stone by stone and put them back together, repaired them and finally reopened them for public use. Kahramanmaraş Castle is one of them,” he said.


Emphasizing the importance of protecting cultural heritage, Ersoy said restoration was not simply about rebuilding what had been destroyed.


“For us, restoration is not only about rebuilding what has collapsed. Restoration means ensuring that a historic monument can survive into the future while respecting its original identity. The work we carried out at Kahramanmaraş Castle is also a result of this approach. As we restore this historic heritage damaged by the earthquake, we are also transferring its historical and symbolic meaning to future generations,” he said.

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